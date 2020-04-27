Jenni Yoder delivers a portable garden to families in the Brightwaters Apartments complex with children who attend Eugene Fields Elementary School in west Tulsa. Tulsa-based educational organization Global Gardens is providing the portable gardens, which consist of a small, durable fabric pot, together with soil, amendments and seeds. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
Mkenzie Bristol, a third grader at Eugene Fields Elementary, smiles out the window of her family's apartment as Jenni Yoder delivers a portable garden on Friday, April 24, 2020. Tulsa-based educational organization Global Gardens is providing the portable gardens which consist of a small, durable fabric pot, together with soil, amendments, and seeds.
Global Gardens is providing portable gardens to families in the Brightwaters Apartments complex whose attend Eugene Fields Elementary School in west Tulsa. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
Jenni Yoder delivers portable gardens to families in the Brightwaters Apartments complex whose children attend Eugene Fields Elementary School in west Tulsa on Friday.
The gardens were ready, seeds planted, more than 200 Tulsa students from pre-K to 7th grade were ready to tend and watch and see the results of their labors. Then COVID-19 closures cut the experience short — until last week.
Global Gardens, a program that for 13 years has educated hundreds of Tulsa students in science and social skills through gardening, found a solution to its problem with nearly 200 5-gallon portable fabric garden pots donated to the program by Oklahoma City-based Smart Pots.
“We contacted all the families and students and we have been doing phone calls and Zoom meetings to continue the program but the garden and planting is a big community-building component and we were looking for a way to do something more than we could virtually,” said Maryann Donahue, the program’s executive director.
Donahue said she uses the portable pots for her own gardening and wondered if it could work for students. She called the company and they were willing to donate the pots. Others have helped with soil and amendments and seeds for the students, she said.
A delivery program was devised and soil-filled pots, each with a baggie of requested seeds, have been delivered to students the past several days, she said.
“For us the garden itself is such an ideal vehicle for a lot of things, actually doing the work; the problem solving, the patience. It’s a peaceful and calming effort, and it can also provide you with food that is healthy and nutritious.”
The 5-gallon pots are shallow and wide enough to accommodate a single tomato plant, a few bell peppers and perhaps some herbs, some flowers or other combinations.
“We also knew a lot of our families are in apartments, so this is something that can be done on the porch, a patio or indoors in front of a window that gets plenty of sun,” she said.
Gardens teacher Jenni Yoder said it was a joy to see students and families again this week, and to see students excited to receive their garden pots. The pots were filled with potting soil and amendments and paired with a bag of seeds requested by the individual students, she said. Staff wearing gloves and masks prepared the pots, then set them aside for enough time to pass that any possible coronavirus present on the materials to become inactive.
She said she has worked with the program for three years and watched students grow and mature through the exercise.
In all, the program typically serves more than 2,000 people with in-school, after-school and summer-school programs at five main school sites and various associated sites around town that take a smaller role. Two community food gardens as well.
Students earn their in-school and after-school garden spots by demonstrating the skills and values required to be a successful gardener, like showing the initiative to help without being asked, leadership skills, having patience and being consistent, she said.
“They all are things that if you don’t have them, your garden will suffer,” she said. “It’s really (a) need to see students progress and watch them go through the program, especially if they had a little bit of a hard time when they first started. It’s neat to imagine where they’ll be in the future.”
As students start their new garden pots at home, the crops they started before spring break have been growing and tended by Global Garden staff at the empty schoolyards, Donahue said. Those fresh vegetables likely will go to Ellen Ochoa Elementary in the Union School District, which is serving temporarily as a food distribution center, she said.
“Hopefully they will either go out in bags to families or folks in the kitchen there will be able to use them,” she said.
Meanwhile, teachers will continue following up with students, digitally or by phone, and now with actual gardens at their homes.
“I think it’s been a great experience for the teachers and for the families,” Donahue said. “The families have been very excited to receive them.”
The program is growing and changing as well, she said.
“This whole thing has opened up all kinds of new possibilities for the future,” Donahue said. “We do a summer camp every year and we have two this year planned with Tulsa Regional STEM Alliance and we have been brainstorming about at-home kits.”
