Thank you for reading the Tulsa World.

Your support of local journalism is both necessary and appreciated. Credible and meaningful local news and information is important every day, but of course it is even more paramount in times of crisis.

I have had several questions, over the past few days, regarding how the Tulsa World is positioned should the state have orders to shelter in place.

Rest assured the Tulsa World leadership team, as well as the team at large, has been quite proactive in our approach to this pandemic and is doing everything possible to ensure the continued production and delivery of your daily newspaper.

As always, our journalists are working full-time continuing to provide the most up-to-date, accurate information for both our print and digital platforms. Some of our team are working from home, others are still in the field as necessary.

All have been encouraged to think first of their own health and safety and to take extensive precautions to avoid any scenarios that could spread the virus.

The details surrounding the health crisis are ever-changing. Literally minute by minute. But a constant you can rely on is our dedication to keeping Oklahomans informed.

I long for the day where we can meet face-to-face and the words “pandemic” and “social distancing” are no longer common in our daily conversations. I want us to be able communicate our care and respect for one another with a handshake or even a hug.

I have faith … this too shall pass.

Until then, please take care and stay safe.

— Gloria

