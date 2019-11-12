A north Tulsa feed store that had faced closing after nearly a century in business has found a new home.
Forced to leave its current site for a planned railroad expansion, 97-year-old Tulsa Feed Inc. will soon move to a new location near 36th Street North and Sheridan Road — just a few minutes drive from where it is now at 1780 N. Yale Ave., the owner said.
“This allows us to stay in business and to stay in north Tulsa. That’s what we wanted,” Chuck Jefferson said, adding that he recently closed on the property, a former gas station.
“I get to keep my people and my customers that I love dearly,” he said.
Jefferson is the fourth owner in the history of Tulsa Feed, which supplies the Tulsa Zoo and the Tulsa Animal Welfare shelter.
Jefferson said he hopes to be open at the new location by the end of the year, but it will take a lot of work to get ready.
“We’ll have to totally redo it and build a barn,” he said.
The building, which has been unoccupied, was at one time a Rebel gas station.
“That’s what everybody up here knows it as,” Jefferson said. “They’ll say ‘Oh, that’s the old Rebel station.’ ”
Jefferson originally feared his store, which is on property leased from the soon-to-expand BNSF Railroad, would have to close.
But he said city officials have been supportive throughout the process and that it was his city councilor, Crista Patrick, who first alerted him to the gas station site.
“I can’t say enough about Miss Patrick,” Jefferson said. “She really cares about this part of town. And the people at City Hall. They’ve all just really been there for me.”
The feed store was once part of a feed mill, which operated for decades at the site. The operation began in 1922 as the Sanders-Barnard Mill & Elevator Co. and catered to local farmers.
Jefferson, owner and operator of the store for almost 20 years, said he’s served generations of some families.
The new location will allow him to continue doing that.
“Who knows? We may even be able expand our product line in some areas,” Jefferson said.
“God’s opened a door,” he added. “We’ll have to see what happens.”