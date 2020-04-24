We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Mayor G.T Bynun’s announcement Friday that golf courses can reopen May 1 with heightened sanitary measures did not catch golf course operators off guard.

They’ve been planning to tee it up again — and advocating for it — almost since courses were closed a month ago as part of the mayor’s shelter-in-place order. So they are ready.

“Our members are (chomping) at the bit to just get out and walk,” said Nick Sidorakis, general manager of Southern Hills Country Club.

Southern Hills had implemented strict social distancing and sanitary measures even before the shelter-in-place order went into effect, Sidorakis said.

“You couldn’t touch a flag stick, we removed the rakes. We inverted the cup to where you didn’t have to put your hand in the hole,” he said. “Basically, they would take their golf bag out of their cars, put it on their back or take a push cart, and walk, get finished, and put their bag in their trunk and leave.”

Expect similar restrictions to be in place when city and county golf courses reopen. Bynum’s shelter-in-place order closed LaFortune Golf Course, which is operated by Tulsa County, and the city-run Page Belcher and Mohawk Park golf courses.

A second county golf course, South Lakes in Jenks, should reopen soon. The Jenks City Council has a special meeting scheduled for Monday to consider easing its social distancing regulations.

Tulsa County Parks Director Vince Trinidad said the county has been maintaining its golf courses throughout the shelter-in-place order and will be ready for business May 1.

“It isn’t just being open,” Trinidad said. “It’s being open and providing a safe environment that the public feels confident that we are doing everything we can to follow the guidelines.”

Tulsa County has removed all rakes, water jugs and ball washers from its courses. It’s also allowing only one person to a cart at one time, unless the passenger is from the same household, and adding more course marshals to enforce social distancing.

Those are just a few of the sanitary and social distancing measures the county is taking at its golf courses.

“We know it’s not going to go back to the way it was,” Trinidad said. “There is just no way that it can. The other side of that is it is forcing us, whether we want to or not, to be creative and innovative.”

Tulsa Park and Recreation Director Anna America said the city is excited to be bringing back a recreational opportunity for the community.

“Golf was a natural to be in this first phase (of reopenings) because it has inherent social distancing and we can really manage how people interact,” she said.

The city’s new golf course guidelines include limiting the clubhouse to 10 people or fewer, extending the period between tee times, sanitizing golf carts between uses and nightly, and instructing golfers not to touch the flags. In addition, all scorecards and pencils have been removed.

“As we bring back (the courses) and other parks programs and amenities, we will continue to do it in a phased, measured way, so as to keep our community and our staff as safe as possible,” America said.

Sidorakis, who spoke to the Tulsa World before Bynum’s announcement, has been a leading advocate for getting Tulsa’s golf courses open. He sent a letter to the mayor making the case for why they should remain open. And his views on the subject have not changed.

“There is no difference from playing golf here, on a public course or a private golf course, than there is walking in the city parks’ trails,” Sidorakis said.

