If you go to Google.com today, you will see Will Rogers roping.
Rogers was born on this day in 1879 at Rogers Ranch in Oologah, Cherokee Territory.
Rogers produced and starred in a 1922 film called "The Ropin’ Fool," moving onto speaking roles in motion pictures like "A Connecticut Yankee" and "State Fair." By 1934, he was considered one of the most popular actors in Hollywood. He also hosted a highly rated radio show and authored bestselling books and newspaper columns.
Quotes from his columns appear each day in the Tulsa World.
Here is a look back at his career.