When strange terms surface from the depths of internet culture into everyday conversation, those puzzled and too ashamed to ask for explanations often look to Google for help.
No one will know of their shame-driven searches, and afterward they can confidently decipher what the kids' table at the holidays is chatting about or track along with their coworker's jokes they used to not quite get.
But Google keeps track of searches, and while the unknowing might not be identified personally, their states are. ViasatSavings — a retailer for California-based high-speed internet service provider Viasat — used popular internet culture references to fill in the phrase “What is (blank).” The findings were compiled with Google Trends to find out what term was the most-Googled in each state.
So, what was the online term Oklahomans googled the most in 2019?
VSCO girl.
VSCO girl began as a way to poke fun at those who posted model-inspired, amateur photos of themselves or their belongings on VSCO, a photo editing and sharing app. It has snowballed into a term jokingly used to describe trends among mostly white, suburban middle-class teenage girls. Think oversized shirts, multiple scrunchies, puka shell chokers and Hydro Flasks.
Parodies on social media platforms like TikTok, an app where users can upload short videos, have largely turned the look into a costume, or something for teenagers to call each other despite the fact that they might share the same appearances, Vox reports.
The full report notes that "TikTok" was at the latter end of the list for the most-Googled internet terms and a far cry from first-place "Hinge," followed by "meme," "GIF," and "ghosting."