Gov. Kevin Stitt is pictured at a March 12 news conference at the state Capitol regarding COVID-19. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World file

COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma by county and age group

Gov. Kevin Stitt said he believes the number of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma to be closer to 500 and on their way to 1,000, though reports only just reached triple digits Tuesday.

He said in a news conference Tuesday afternoon that he is issuing an order closing non-essential businesses in counties with positive COVID-19 cases, effective at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday. Those businesses that have close contact with customers would need to close for at least 21 days.

"I don't make these decisions lightly," he said.

Asked about specific businesses including liquor stores and medical marijuana dispensaries being considered essential, Stitt said the order was designed to restrict social-oriented businesses. 

Stitt said he is issuing a safer-at-home order until April 30 for vulnerable populations, those with compromised immune systems and the elderly. He said effective at midnight Wednesday, gatherings of 10 or more people will be restricted across the state.

"I'm not worried. I know Oklahomans are going to comply with that," Stitt said. 

Across Oklahoma, 109 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed. Three people have died from the disease in Cleveland, Pawnee and Tulsa counties.

A group of 15 medical organizations had called on Stitt late Monday to issue an executive order implementing a shelter-in-place policy statewide. The letter listed the Oklahoma Hospital Association and Oklahoma State Medical Association among its signers.

The governor's news conference followed municipal action in several cities Monday night as others continue to follow Tulsa's lead in restricting some businesses and restaurant operations as COVID-19 cases continue to spread.

Norman Mayor Breea Clark will announce a plan to shelter in place effective 5 p.m Thursday, according to The Oklahoman. A virtual news conference was set for 3 p.m. Tuesday on the order that a spokeswoman said won't be strictly enforced.

 

 

