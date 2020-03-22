Gov. Kevin Stitt said Sunday there are no plans to lock down Oklahoma in a way other states have done, such as California and New York.

"We have a different set of circumstances in Oklahoma. I'm not saying it couldn't happen," but that there currently are no such plans, he said.

Stitt made the comments during a Sunday evening news conference with other state officials.

He also dispelled a rumor that the Oklahoma National Guard was getting ready to deploy and closed the state's borders.

"That's not true," he said.

Illinois and New York state joined California on Friday in ordering all residents to stay in their homes unless they have vital reasons to go out in the most sweeping measures undertaken yet in the U.S. to contain the coronavirus.

The states’ governors acted in a bid to fend off the kind of onslaught that has caused the health system in southern Europe to buckle.

The lockdowns encompass the three biggest cities in America — New York, Los Angeles and Chicago — as well as No. 8 San Diego and No. 14 San Francisco.

