Gov. Kevin Stitt is pictured at a press conference at the State Capitol on March 12, 2020.

 Mike Simons

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt announced on Tuesday additional restrictions to stem the spread of COVID-19 but stopped short of issuing a statewide shelter-in-place order sought by several medical organizations.

“We know that as we continue to increase our testing capacity, we will continue to have an increased number of cases,” Stitt said. “Actually, I think our number of cases are closer to over 500 right now. They are going to get into the thousands.”

The governor said he was issuing a “safer at home” order requiring all “vulnerable populations” to stay at home until April 30, except for essential travel such as trips to the grocery store or pharmacy.

Specific details of who is included in the vulnerable population were not immediately provided, but that category generally includes those who are elderly and those who have underlying health problems.

“Effective at midnight tonight, I am issuing an executive order restricting any gathering of 10 or more people all across the state,” Stitt said Tuesday.

In an effort to preserve medical supplies such as personal protection equipment, Stitt said he was ordering a 14-day suspension of all elective surgeries, minor medical procedures and nonemergency dental procedures.

“To protect our elderly, we are suspending all visitation to nursing homes and long-term care facilities effective immediately and until further notice,” Stitt said.

He said that in the 19 counties with confirmed cases, including Tulsa County, all nonessential businesses will remain closed for 21 days beginning at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday.

“These include businesses with close contact or personal touch, like hair salons, gyms, theaters, massage parlors and tattoo parlors,” Stitt said, adding that further guidance would be forthcoming.

He encouraged restaurants to continue to provide curbside pickup and delivery services.

Travel among the 19 counties currently is not limited, but discretionary travel is being discouraged.

Additional counties are expected to be added to the list as COVID-19 cases are confirmed, the governor said.

Stitt said two hospitals, which have not been named, will be designated to care for COVID-19 patients in an effort to maximize resources to protect health care workers and patients.

Prior to his news conference announcing the additional restrictions, several medical organizations on Monday urged Stitt to issue an order requiring Oklahomans to shelter in place.

“We urgently request that you issue an executive order that will implement a shelter-in-place policy and close non-essential businesses until this pandemic is truly contained,” says the Monday letter, which listed the Oklahoma Hospital Association and Oklahoma State Medical Association among its signers.

“Current CDC recommendations should be considered a bare minimum,” the letter says. “Even so, these recommendations do include adopting a shelter-in-place policy for states with community transmission of COVID-19.”

Shelter-in-place policies have proven to be the most effective at reducing the spread of COVID-19, the letter says.

“The decisions you make in the coming days will have far-reaching impacts on the duration and severity of this crisis,” the letter says. “Your office can exhibit decisive leadership now to not only mitigate the effects of current infection but to truly prevent the spread of this disease.”

Dr. Kayse Shrum, state secretary of science and innovation, said she thinks Stitt’s actions address the heart of what the health care community was seeking.

Stitt had been reluctant to put restrictions on businesses, recently saying it was not the role of government.

“We are following the data and (in) the 19 counties that we have positive cases, we want to get more restrictive, but the counties that don’t, we wanted to focus on the vulnerable population,” Stitt said.

The medical groups said Stitt’s restrictions reflect some positive steps, but they believe more can and must be done to protect the health of all Oklahomans.

“We are going to get through this, Oklahoma,” Stitt said. “We are going to get through this. We have been in tough times before, and together we are going to come out of this stronger.”



