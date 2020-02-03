OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt on Monday told lawmakers that the greatest challenge to the state is government bureaucracy.

“In my first year of public service and as chief executive, I have found government too big and too broken,” Stitt said, according to an advance copy of his State-of-the-State address.

Stitt, a Republican serving his second year, called for preserving the appointments of the Pardon and Parole Board, but passing legislation that absorbs the rest of the agency’s functions within that of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.

Stitt also called for combining back office and common functions of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority and the Oklahoma Department of Transportation into one shared service entity for both agencies.

Stitt also wants to merge the Oklahoma Office of Emergency Management with Homeland Security.

“Some will cry that consolidation is disruptive,” Stitt said. “Let me be clear. It will be for political insiders and those that find comfort in big bureaucracy.”

He also touched on his recently announced SoonerCare 2.0, an expansion of Medicaid through block grants. He said the program will have moderate premiums and work requirements.

Stitt also called for reform of the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust, created through a constitutional amendment approved by the people following a settlement with tobacco companies.

“Let’s protect the current corpus yet reallocate future funds towards improving the delivery of rural healthcare,” he said.

Such a move would require a vote of the people.

Stitt took aim at State Question 802, which seeks a straight expansion of Medicaid. Supporters gathered enough signatures to get the constitutional amendment on the ballot. Stitt has yet to set an election date.

“With straight Medicaid expansion, Oklahoma will be left with the same ineffective and unaccountable program that has failed to bring us out of bottom ten rakings,” Stitt said.

Stitt called for the consolidation of the functions of the State Department of Health, the Oklahoma Health Care Authority, and the Department of Mental Health, and all of the state’s licensing boards that deal with health.

Stitt expressed support for legislation that would create pricing transparency for medical bills and put an end to surprise medical billing.

In an effort to reduce the teacher shortage, Stitt said he backed legislation that would direct the State Board of Education to issue teaching certificates for those who hold a valid, out-of-state teaching certificate, with no other requirements except a criminal history record check.

He also wants to increase the cap to $30 million on the Oklahoma Equal Opportunity Education Scholarship.

“Increasing the tax credit cap will provide additional incentives for donors, resulting in more public school grants and private school scholarships,” Stitt said.

Stitt also addressed his dispute with tribes over gaming fees.

He said he will ask for legislation for remaining cash balance from 2019 exclusivity fees and funds from the Revenue Stabilization Fund to be leveraged, if needed, to make up for any pause in Class III gaming fees.

Stitt believes the gaming compacts with the tribes expired Jan. 1 and current Class III gaming is illegal. He is seeking higher gaming exclusivity fees that the tribes pay.

Three tribes have sued state seeking a declaration that the compacts automatically renewed. They have continued Class III gaming, which includes slot machines, roulette and craps.

The tribes pay the state fees ranging from 4% to 10% for exclusivity rights to operate Class III gaming.​

Barbara Hoberock

405-528-2465

barbara.hoberock@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @bhoberock

