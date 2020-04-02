Gov. Stitt

A new executive order from Gov. Kevin Stitt on Thursday declares a health emergency in all 77 Oklahoma counties for the next 30 days.

He also has called lawmakers back to the Capitol for a special session starting 8 a.m. Monday to address the health emergency.

“Now is the time to align all public health entities in the state as we work together to prepare for a surge in demand on our hospitals,” Stitt said in a news release. “This will allow us to coordinate resources and ensure all Oklahomans have the best access to the medical care they need.”

The Legislature must confirm the health emergency declaration on the second business day following the date of issue.

State health officials reported a sharp spike Wednesday of more than 150 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 719 reported so far across Oklahoma.

More than 200 people have been hospitalized because of COVID-19, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health data. There have been 30 deaths since March 19.

The reported numbers are not reflective of the disease’s spread; Gov. Kevin Stitt previously stated that the cases in Oklahoma were up to five times higher. Stitt made those statements when the state had 109 confirmed cases, about a week ago.

Dr. Douglas Drevets, OU Medicine chief of infectious diseases, said he estimates the true number of cases to be closer to 5,000.

