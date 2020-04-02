Gov. Stitt

Gov. Kevin Stitt March on 12, 2020. Tulsa World file

 MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World file

Gov. Kevin Stitt said officials now have the ability to notify first responders of residences where patients have tested positive for COVID-19.

He also said the National Guard is not being deployed as part of his latest executive order.

He said there are currently 29 guard members that are gathering information by calling hospitals daily about the amount of personal protective equipment they have, and planning for hospital surges.

"They are here gathering information," he said during a regular briefing about the coronavirus pandemic in the state. "Every day we have a meeting at 5 o'clock and they give updates on the information," he said.

"We'll be able to keep first responders safe and families safe," he said of the new reporting about residences. He said the names of those who have tested positive are not part of the reporting. 

"We are going to get through this," he said.

"It’s up to all of us. It’s about personal responsibility to continue the social distancing … to really flatten this curve."

Earlier Thursday, Stitt called lawmakers into special session starting Monday and declared a health emergency.

In an executive order, he said the purpose of the session was to concur with or terminate the declaration of a health emergency.

Lawmakers and staff have been working remotely since March 17 when a staffer tested positive for COVID-19.

State officials are expected meet Monday to declare a revenue failure and tap a portion of the state’s Rainy Day Fund for the fiscal year 2020 budget.

The Rainy Day Fund has about $806 million in it.

Revenue has been decreasing due to low oil prices. Other factors, such as unemployment due to COVID-19, and pushing the date for tax payments to July, have also contributed.

In his executive order, Stitt declared a health emergency in all 77 counties for the next 30 days.

The move gives him greater powers to waive statutory or regulatory requirements, as well as the ability to a coordinate a response among city and county health departments.

Check back at tulsaworld.com for updates.

Gallery: How coronavirus has affected life around Tulsa

Tags

Recommended for you