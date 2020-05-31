Gov. Kevin Stitt on Sunday released a statement following protests in Tulsa and Oklahoma City.
"Oklahomans stand together for justice. Like many of you, I am thankful the Minneapolis police officer is being held accountable for the senseless death of George Floyd," Stitt said in a Facebook post.
"As Oklahomans let their voices be heard, know that I will protect and support your right for peaceful demonstration. Also know this is different from acting out in a way that is violent and damaging property — the State will also support local law enforcement who are respectfully working to stop criminal activity.
"Let’s demonstrate the Oklahoma Standard by listening to those who are hurting, by uniting to see change that delivers a better future for all, and by being respectful of each other, our police and our first responders," he said.
Hundreds of protesters took to the streets on Saturday in Tulsa and Oklahoma City, outraged over the death of Floyd and other unarmed black men and women who have been killed by police.
Protesters in Tulsa blocked a portion of Interstate 44 on Saturday, while 27 arrests were made in Oklahoma City on Saturday night after protests there resulted in assaults on officers, fires and property damage.
Additional protests were scheduled in both Tulsa and Oklahoma City on Sunday.