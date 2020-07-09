Gov. Kevin Stitt said Oklahoma continues to effectively manage its hospital COVID-19 case capacity and reiterated he has no plans to mandate face coverings.
"I’m not comfortable with mandating masks," he said during a regular COVID-19 briefing Thursday afternoon.
"It’s not something that I would do. The first question is when you mandate something is how do you enforce it.
"We're not going to mandate masks in the state of Oklahoma. We’re not going to be mask shamers, either," he said, adding earlier that people should continue to practice social distancing and other measures to prevent the spread of the virus.
"We have to continue to do our part and take this very, very seriously," he said.
"This is going to be our new normal for the foreseeable future."
"I'm calling on all Oklahomans to do their part to prevent this spread of this virus. I'm going to protect your freedoms but I need your help in this."
Stitt also said he did not believe the state has the authority to suspend such restrictions if they are approved by local authorities, such as a face-covering mandate approved in Norman this week and a similar measure that could be coming in Tulsa.
"We believe in local control," he said. "The state, without some drastic measures … the state does not have the authority to remove local restrictions."
The governor said that there are 487 COVID patients currently hospitalized and that the state has capacity for 5,000.
"We are managing our capacity," he said.
He said more than 400,000 Oklahomans have been tested for the virus — about one-tenth of the state's population.
"We’re still — in our total number of positives — were’ the 43rd in per capita for the nation," he said.
