Gov. Kevin Stitt said Saturday he does not anticipate an increase in COVID-19 deaths in Oklahoma as a result of President Donald Trump's campaign rally at the BOK Center.

Stitt met with reporters outside the Cox Convention Center a few hours before doors were scheduled to open for the rally. When asked if he believed Oklahoma would see an increased number of deaths as a result of the event, Stitt said: "I really don't.

“Some people predicted that we’d be having 5,000 people in the hospital in Tulsa County every four days. That was kind of the prediction early on. You have to remember we have 211 people in the hospital across the state of Oklahoma right now."

The state health department reported 197 hospitalizations in Oklahoma Saturday.

“We are built for 5,000," Stitt said. "That was the whole purpose of what we were trying to do, to slow the spread. We’ve got to remember why we did this. The goal was never to have zero cases.

"These other states that are sitting here, do they think they’re going to have zero cases in August or September or October or November? We’re so proud of Oklahomans. We’re leading the nation right now. That’s something we always talk about, being a top-10 state.”

Oklahoma being ahead of most states in reopening is reportedly a key reason Trump chose to make Tulsa his first re-election campaign destination following the pandemic.

“Some of the reasons he chose here was because of the good data that we had, because we were one of the first states to reopen,” Stitt said. “He just wanted to highlight that. … We were the first state to go to Phase 3, and I think he wanted to start his rally here and we’re excited to have him.”

More than 19,000 people are expected to fill the BOK Center on Saturday night, with thousands more congregating outside the arena. Masks are provided inside the BOK Center but not required, despite record-setting numbers of new COVID-19 cases in Tulsa County this week.

“We knew we were going to have some more positive cases as we started opening back up over the last 58 days, but as you look at the data … 68% of the cases that have been positive since we’ve opened have been the age of 50 or below,” Stitt said. “When you look at the death rate of 50 or below, we’ve had four deaths out of 4,000 positive cases, that’s .09%.

"I’m going to continue to give the data to Oklahomans and let them have the freedom to make those choices for themselves and their family.”

