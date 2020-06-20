Gov. Kevin Stitt said Saturday he does not anticipate an increase in COVID-19 deaths in Oklahoma as a result of President Donald Trump's campaign rally at the BOK Center.
Stitt met with reporters outside the Cox Convention Center a few hours before doors were scheduled to open for the rally. When asked if he believed Oklahoma would see an increased number of deaths as a result of the event, Stitt said: "I really don't.
“Some people predicted that we’d be having 5,000 people in the hospital in Tulsa County every four days. That was kind of the prediction early on. You have to remember we have 211 people in the hospital across the state of Oklahoma right now."
The state health department reported 197 hospitalizations in Oklahoma Saturday.
“We are built for 5,000," Stitt said. "That was the whole purpose of what we were trying to do, to slow the spread. We’ve got to remember why we did this. The goal was never to have zero cases.
"These other states that are sitting here, do they think they’re going to have zero cases in August or September or October or November? We’re so proud of Oklahomans. We’re leading the nation right now. That’s something we always talk about, being a top-10 state.”
Oklahoma being ahead of most states in reopening is reportedly a key reason Trump chose to make Tulsa his first re-election campaign destination following the pandemic.
“Some of the reasons he chose here was because of the good data that we had, because we were one of the first states to reopen,” Stitt said. “He just wanted to highlight that. … We were the first state to go to Phase 3, and I think he wanted to start his rally here and we’re excited to have him.”
More than 19,000 people are expected to fill the BOK Center on Saturday night, with thousands more congregating outside the arena. Masks are provided inside the BOK Center but not required, despite record-setting numbers of
in Tulsa County this week. new COVID-19 cases
“We knew we were going to have some more positive cases as we started opening back up over the last 58 days, but as you look at the data … 68% of the cases that have been positive since we’ve opened have been the age of 50 or below,” Stitt said. “When you look at the death rate of 50 or below, we’ve had four deaths out of 4,000 positive cases, that’s .09%.
"I’m going to continue to give the data to Oklahomans and let them have the freedom to make those choices for themselves and their family.”
Gallery: The scenes before President Trump's rally in Tulsa
TRUMP
Jacob Osborne and his son Phoenix, 3 weeks, enter as safety barricade gates are opened Saturday for supporters to enter President Donald Trump's campaign rally in Tulsa. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa Word
TRUMP
Safety barricade gates are opened for supporters to enter President Donald Trump's campaign rally in Tulsa. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa Word
TRUMP
Members of the Oklahoma National Guard work as people wait in downtown Tulsa to enter President Donald Trump's campaign rally in Tulsa. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa Word
TRUMP
People wait in downtown Tulsa Saturday morning to enter President Donald Trump's campaign rally. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa Word
TRUMP
Supporters wait as safety barricade gates are opened for supporters to enter President Donald Trump's campaign rally in Tulsa. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa Word
TRUMP
Masks to protect against COVID-19 are handed to supporters as they enter the safety barricade for President Donald Trump's campaign rally in Tulsa. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa Word
TRUMP
A member of the Oklahoma National Guard watched as supporters of President Donald Trump enter a safety barricade for Trump's campaign rally in Tulsa. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa Word
TRUMP
A President Donald Trump supporter puts on a mask to protect against COVID-19 as he and others enter a safety barricade for President Donald Trump's campaign rally in Tulsa. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa Word
TRUMP
Daniel Pearl (right), a supporter of President Donald Trump, questions protesters as he waits to enter a safety barricade for Trump's campaign rally in Tulsa. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa Word
TRUMP
Protester Sheila Buck prays for peace and equality as supporters of President Donald Trump enter a safety barricade for Trump's campaign rally in Tulsa. Police later said there was a request by Trump Campaign Staff to remove her from the secure area of the rally. Police did move her away from the area and arrest her. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa Word
TRUMP
Tulsa Police officers arrest protester Sheila Buck at President Donald Trump's campaign rally in Tulsa. Police later said there was a request by Trump Campaign Staff to remove her from the secure area of the rally. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa Word
TRUMP
Tulsa Police officers arrest protester Sheila Buck at President Donald Trump's campaign rally in Tulsa. Police later said there was a request by Trump Campaign Staff to remove her from the secure area of the rally. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa Word
TRUMP
Tulsa Police officers arrest protester Sheila Buck at President Donald Trump's campaign rally in Tulsa. Police later said there was a request by Trump Campaign Staff to remove her from the secure area of the rally. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa Word
TRUMP
Tulsa Police officers arrest protester Sheila Buck at President Donald Trump's campaign rally in Tulsa. Police later said there was a request by Trump Campaign Staff to remove her from the secure area of the rally. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa Word
TRUMP
Tulsa Police officers arrest protester Sheila Buck at President Donald Trump's campaign rally in Tulsa. Police later said there was a request by Trump Campaign Staff to remove her from the secure area of the rally. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa Word
Trump BOK
klahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt speaks to the media in downtown Tulsa ahead of a campaign rally for President Donald Trump on Saturday. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Trump BOK
Okla. Gov. Kevin Stitt (left) arrives at the Cox Business Center in downtown Tulsa ahead of a campaign rally for President Donald Trump on Saturday. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Trump BOK
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt speaks to the media in downtown Tulsa ahead of a campaign rally for President Donald Trump on Saturday. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Trump Rally
Some Trump merchandise for sale in downtown Tulsa ahead of President Trump's planned rally on Saturday. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
Trump Rally
A crowd gathers as an argument breaks out near Fourth Street and Boulder Avenue in downtown Tulsa as crowds gather outside the BOK Center a few blocks away ahead of President Trump's planned rally on Saturday, June 20, 2020. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
Trump Rally
Sean Ancelet, who traveled to Tulsa from Louisiana, holds signs in support of President Trump as he and other supporters gather a few blocks away from the BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
Trump Rally
Crowds of people gather at Fourth Street and Denver Avenue as they make their way toward the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa ahead of President Trump's planned rally on Saturday, June 20, 2020. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
Trump Rally
People line up at a security checkpoint near piles of items not allowed past the gate as they make their way toward BOK Center in Tulsa ahead of President Trump's planned rally on Saturday, June 20, 2020. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
Trump Rally
Crowds of people gather at Fourth Street and Denver Avenue as they make their way toward the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa ahead of President Trump's planned rally on Saturday, June 20, 2020. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
Trump Rally
Crowds of people gather at Fourth Street and Denver Avenue as they make their way toward the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa ahead of President Trump's planned rally on Saturday, June 20, 2020. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
Trump Rally
Signs adorn windows of the Adams Apartment building at Fourth Street and Cheyenne Avenue as crowds gather outside the BOK Center in Tulsa ahead of President Trump's planned rally on Saturday, June 20, 2020. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
Trump Rally
Crowds of people gather at Fourth Street and Denver Avenue as they make their way toward the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa ahead of President Trump's planned rally on Saturday, June 20, 2020. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
Trump Rally
Crowds of people gather at Fouth and Denver as they make their way toward the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa ahead of President Trump's planned rally on Saturday, June 20, 2020. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
Trump BOK
Donald Trump supporters take their seats before the president's campaign rally at the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Trump BOK
Crowds begin to fill the arena floor before a campaign rally for President Donald Trump at the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
BLM Trump protests
Black Lives Matter and pro-Trump individuals interact on Boulder Avenue on Saturday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Trump BOK
A woman wears a shirt with the slogan "America is for lovers" as she takes her seat at a campaign rally for President Donald Trump at the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Trump BOK
Crowds filter into the Donald Trump Outdoor Experience before a campaign rally for President Donald Trump at the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Trump BOK
A man holding a sign bearing the hashtag "#pizzagate" talks to security crews outside a barricade before a campaign rally for President Donald Trump at the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Air Force 2
Air Force 2 is pictured at Tulsa International Airport. COREY JONES/Tulsa World
Greenwood coverup mural
Residents have cover portions of the Black Wall Street mural with messages. KENDRICK MARSHALL/Tulsa World
Trump Rally
Trump supporters and opponents clash at Fourth Street and Denver Avenue a few blocks away from the BOK Center where President Trump's planned rally will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
President Trump
People wait for President Donald Trump to speak at the BOK Center at the first reelection rally in Tulsa, OK, June 20, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Trump Rally
Black Lives Matter supporters block Boulder Avenue, a few blocks away from the BOK Center where President Trump's planned rally will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Trump Rally
A Tulsa Police officer works near a Black Lives Matter event near Fourth Street and Denver Avenue, a few blocks away from the BOK Center where President Trump's planned rally will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Trump Rally
Trump supporters and opponents clash at Fourth Street and Denver Avenue a few blocks away from the BOK Center where President Trump's planned rally will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
