OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt said Wednesday he is now recommending that President Donald Trump not visit the Greenwood District during a rally on Saturday in Tulsa.

Stitt’s remarks were made following a news conference concerning the spending of $1.2 billion in federal dollars from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act to combat COVID-19.

Trump was invited by Stitt to tour the Greenwood District.

The potential Greenwood visit caused some concerns from members of the community and criticism in light of putting thousands into one facility during a COVID-19 outbreak where social distancing and masks have been recommended.

Stitt said a possible Trump visit to the Greenwood District visit “is kind of in flux.”

“That is something that will ultimately be the president’s decision,” Stitt said. “Ultimately, the president doesn’t ask for permission before he comes different places.”

But Stitt said he and U.S. Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., have now recommended that Trump not visit Greenwood.

Stitt said it would be disruptive to Juneteenth activities.

Juneteenth is the annual commemoration of the emancipation of black slaves.

Trump was originally scheduled to hold his rally on Juneteenth, but moved it back a day at the request of Stitt, Stitt has said.

Stitt said he is no longer looking for an outside venue for the event instead of using the BOK Center.

“We decided to stay where we are at,” Stitt said. “That was one of the things on the table was to look for an outdoor venue. It didn’t work out in the city of Tulsa.”

The crowd is expected to be in the thousands for the rally, scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday, with an overflow audience in the nearby Cox Business Convention Center.

