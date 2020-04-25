Coronavirus in Oklahoma

The letter states Oklahoma has struggled in recent weeks with the "near total disappearance" of demand for oil and gas products as well as the "imminent lack of available storage" for them. Doug Hoke/The Oklahoman file

 DOUG HOKE

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Saturday that he wrote a letter to President Donald Trump asking for his administration to declare the COVID-19 pandemic an "act of God."

"In this unprecedented time, we must continue to work strategically with our federal government to help our state’s public health and economy," Stitt said in a statement on his Facebook page. "Oklahoma, we are in this together and we will get through this."

The letter states Oklahoma has struggled in recent weeks with the "near total disappearance" of demand for oil and gas products as well as the "imminent lack of available storage" for them. He pointed out oil futures closed negative for the first time in recorded history because of the level of oversupply and the lack of storage capabilities.

Stitt said operators in the state want to either voluntarily reduce production or cease on a temporary basis without fear of people taking advantage of opportunities to cancel leases due to production cuts. He asked the White House for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic to be declared a "force majeure" or "act of God" only "for the narrow purpose" of protecting producers from such attempts.

"Over-production of oil continues to threaten the economy, posing many potential environmental threats to Oklahoma and other producing states with no demand and rapidly diminishing storage capacity," Stitt wrote in the letter. "This could lead to difficult decisions for producers regarding where to position these hydrocarbons with no place to store them and no one to buy them."

The governor added that he believed the move would benefit the oil market by helping limit over-production while ensuring the environment is protected.

