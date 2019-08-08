Gov. Kevin Stitt said he came to Tulsa wanting his butt kicked Thursday morning.
Not by an uncooperative Legislature, state agency or editorial board, but with kettle bells, jumping jacks and lots of push-ups.
Stitt and his 9-year-old son, Remington, spent about an hour working out with Fit First Responders on Thursday as a way to highlight the Tulsa nonprofit that strives to help police, firefighters and paramedics to be "Fit For Duty. Fit For Life."
Fit First Responders isn't only about physical fitness, but also the mental health of first responders, Stitt said.
"The counseling, the mental side of what they have to go through and dealing with what they're doing to protect public safety is so important to me," Stitt said. "When I became aware of this organization, you know the first responders, people who get on to fire and police, they don't have a lot of ongoing help and support on mental fitness and physical fitness.
"I'm just so excited to offer my support and bring some awareness as governor."
Stitt, who took on the American Ninja Warrior course during its visit to Oklahoma City in April, worked out to thumping music and trainers' sharp whistles, almost enough to drown out the downpours on the gym's metal roof.
Fit First Responders trains at Dynamic Sports Development near East 47th Place and Mingo Road under the guidance of Jonathan Conneely, better known inside the building's walls as Coach JC.
Conneely said it's more than an honor to have the governor attend a workout with the group and that he's a friend of the organization.
"To know we have leadership in the state of Oklahoma that believes in the finest and the bravest, those individuals every single day that put their life on the line so that we can do what we do," Conneely said. "To know we have leadership that believes in first responders is absolutely humbling, we're grateful and we know he's the man in the right position.
"The fact he came and worked out with us shows his support, to sweat alongside the finest and the bravest today."