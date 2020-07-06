OKLAHOMA CITY — Of eight self-proclaimed “abolitionists,” those who want to ignore the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in Roe v. Wade and abolish abortion entirely, a McCurtain rancher was the only candidate who was semi-successful in Tuesday’s election.
In southeast Oklahoma, a barn burner of an election is shaping up between Sen. Larry Boggs, R-Wilburton, and abolitionist Warren Hamiliton, who will face off in an Aug. 25 runoff primary election.
Many of the “abolitionist” candidates challenged Republican incumbents who already oppose abortion. However, “abolitionists” support Senate Bill 13, which seeks to abolish abortion in Oklahoma. The controversial bill has never received a hearing in Oklahoma’s Legislature, but the measure has pitted Senate leadership against its supporters for years.
Russell Hunter, a lobbyist for Free the States, which supports SB 13, said: “This is definitely the first time in history, in any state, where you have multiple abolitionist candidates running in primaries with the stated goal to challenge pro-lifers."