Both the rent and payment to TPS will increase 1 % annually over the previous year's payments.

School funding: Approximately $13,300 of BMX’s annual rent will go to Tulsa Public Schools; that amount is slightly more than the district would receive in property taxes were the property, which is city-owned, on the tax rolls.

USA BMX Committed Events In Tulsa

Under its lease agreement with the city of Tulsa for use of the new BMX facility, USA BMX is committed to host the following events:

• Three annual national/regional races per year. Examples could include: Sooner Nationals, USA Cycling Nationals, Olympic Trials, Gold Cup Qualifier, Gold Cup Final, state championship final, North American BMX SX.

• At least one periodic major international-level event every four years. Examples could include: Olympic Trials, World Cup, World Championships, UCI World Cup, UCI SX Championship, North American BMX SX. The term “periodic” means a time period of no greater than two years between events.

• Annual local races/programs to include: youth clinics (anticipated 100 clinic days); local race days (anticipated 150 individual race days); coaching clinics (anticipated 6 clinics); elite athlete training (anticipated 4 training camps).

• Potential annual non-race events could include: BMX Hall of Fame Ceremony (300 attendees historically); USA BMX Facility Operator Summit (bi-annual event with 300 attendees historically); BMX Hall of Fame visitors (10,000 visitors per year anticipated); community meetings (up to 100 per year).

Source: City of Tulsa