There are no two ways around it — hauling trash is a tough, dirty job.
And in the age of COVID-19, it’s potentially dangerous.
Doug Kackowski doesn’t worry much about that. This garbage truck driver just does his job.
“I think I’m a little old school in my thought process,” said Kackowski, 54. “I’m kind of like, your body will get used to it. I wouldn’t let it affect me until it happens, you know, ‘cause until then, it’s a useless worry.”
The only protective gear he uses are plastic gloves he puts on when pulling garbage out of the truck at the dump.
“Otherwise, it’s bare hands,” he said. The “throwers”— riding the back of his truck — wear two pairs of gloves each. Hand sanitizer is always available in the cab of the truck.
Kackowski works for New Solutions. The company contracts with the city of Tulsa to provide trash and recycling services for nearly 120,000 accounts.
The firm’s president, Jason Kannady, said he has implemented extra precautions and cleaning procedures, including spraying down the inside and outside of the trucks daily with germicide.
The public can pitch in, too.
“It would be helpful if people bagged a majority of their trash,” Kannady said. “And if they are sick, no matter what it is, any type of sickness, that they double bag it.”
The hope is to decrease the likelihood of bathroom trash and similar materials blowing out of the truck.
“Our guys have to pick that up by hand,” Kannady said. “We’re kind of discouraging some of that. We don’t want them to have to touch other people’s used Kleenex. If the customer would bag that, it would reduce our contact with that kind of material.”
Seems like the least the public could do. It’s a busy time of year for trash haulers. Spring means spring cleaning. And with “Safer at Home” restrictions keeping more people home, the trash and lawn clippings are building up even higher.
“We average anywhere from 11 to 15 tons (a day) for everything, trash and recycle,” Kackowski said one recent afternoon. “We’re already at 21 tons for trash, and we’ll probably pick up three if not four tons in recycling.”