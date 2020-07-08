Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith said Wednesday that she would like to see the city require people to wear masks in public to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“We’ve had another big surge, and we’re just going to have to wrap our arms around this,” Keith said. “This is all about preserving our small businesses, our retail and our restaurants. This is something everybody can do to help them.
“If we don’t get our arms wrapped around this, we can face another shut down. We just can’t afford it.”
Keith’s comments came just days before Expo Square — which is overseen by the county fair board — plays host to the popular An Affair of the Heart show in the River Spirit Expo.
Keith, the current fair board chairwoman, said visitors to the event are being encouraged to wear masks but that they will not be required to do so. She said she had wanted to require masks at the event and even tried to convene a special fair board meeting this week to discuss it.
“I wasn’t getting any traction,” for a meeting, she said. “I tried my darndest.”
Tulsa Health Department Executive Director Dr. Bruce Dart early last week visited the fairgrounds to review its safety plans for An Affair of the Heart and told Keith afterward that he was satisfied with the preparations. But on Wednesday, Dart told the Tulsa World that COVID-19 cases have been trending upward since then and that he “strongly encourages the use of face coverings for everyone outside their home.”
Expo Square will have masks available at the doors of An Affair of the Heart as well as hand-sanitizing stations and monitors continuously cleaning restrooms.
An Affair of the Heart organizers also plan to provide masks and a hand-sanitizing station, and event staff and vendors will be required to wear masks.
Asked whether she thought a large event like An Affair of the Heart should be held while COVID-19 numbers are surging, Keith said, “if everyone is wearing a mask, it would be OK.”
Keith could end up getting a mask requirement anyway. Dart and Mayor G.T. Bynum indicated Wednesday that a citywide mask mandate could be coming soon.
“If we continue to see an exponential rise from cases, which frankly we expect over the next few days, I will be asking our local mayors and city councils to make face coverings mandatory,” Dart said at an afternoon news conference.
Tulsa County has had 4,571 cases of COVID-19, including 206 new cases reported Wednesday. Seventy-two people in the county have died of the disease since March, Dart said.
The county’s 7-day rolling average, 146.7, is nearing the previous peak of 147.6 reached two weeks prior.
Keith isn’t just using her platform as a public official to encourage Tulsans to wear masks. She’s also deployed the iconic Golden Driller to help get the word out.
With help from Expo Square CEO and President Mark Andrus, Keith had a blue 6-foot-by-6-foot mask placed on the Driller’s face Wednesday morning at a cost of about $1,150.
It’s not the citywide mask mandate she’s hoping for, but she believes it could help.
“I think it is a good idea because the more we normalize wearing the masks, the more buy-in we will get,” Keith said.
