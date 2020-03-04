A proposal to give Tulsans the opportunity to vote on establishing a police oversight program lost the support of two city councilors Wednesday, likely killing any possibility the City Council will vote to place it on Aug. 25 municipal election ballot.
Five of the city’s nine councilors last week said they would support Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper’s proposed charter change amendment that would have established an Office of the Independent Monitor based on the plan offered by Mayor G. T. Bynum last year.
But two of those five councilors, Jeannie Cue and Crista Patrick, now say they cannot support the idea because the constituents they have heard from are overwhelmingly opposed to the proposal.
A majority vote of the City Council is needed to place the charter amendment on the ballot.
“I believe wholeheartedly in asking the people,” Patrick said. “However, my district notoriously has been silent — they are not people who reach out about issues other than personal ones. ... On this issue, I have had at least 37 phone calls, and many people have approached me and a couple of neighborhood meetings. ... Only one constituent has been in favor of it so far.”
Cue said she’s heard from 200 to 300 constituents who are opposed to the idea and want to give new Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin a chance to settle into his job.
“At my homeowner (association) meetings, people met Wendell, and they want to give Wendell a chance,” Cue said. “That is their argument to me.”
Patrick and Cue each noted that Tulsa residents could choose to gather signatures to place the charter amendment on the ballot.
“Anyone who feels strongly about this being on the ballot, I fully support signing the petition to get it on the ballot, which is where I am sure it will go if it doesn’t pass” through the council, Patrick said.
Hall-Harper said last week that she would pursue a ballot initiative if her proposal failed to get the support of the City Council.
For a city of Tulsa charter amendment proposal to make it onto the ballot through a voter initiative, supporters must get the number of signatures equal to 25% of the total votes cast in the city’s last general municipal election, according to the City Attorney’s Office.
The last general election — an election in which all registered voters had an opportunity to vote — was the 2016 mayoral election. The election drew 58,848 voters, according to the Tulsa County Election Board, meaning 14,712 signatures would be required to put Hall-Harper’s proposed charter change on the ballot.
Councilors Kara Joy McKee and Lori Decter Wright have also expressed support for placing the OIM on the ballot.
Those generally opposed to the idea are councilors Connie Dodson, Cass Fahler and Ben Kimbro.
Councilor Phil Lakin was not available for comment on the issue last week.