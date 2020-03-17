Louis Amayo walks through an empty dining room with a to-go order at Elote Cafe and Catering in downtown Tulsa on Tuesday. The restaurant started serving food to-go only before the mayor’s announcement Tuesday limiting restaurants and closing bars. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Vic Dyson eats lunch from Jimmy Johns while walking around downtown on Tuesday. Dyson had planned on eating at a restaurant, but all that he went to including Jimmy Johns were filling to-go orders only. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Linda Stewart, a DoorDash driver, gets into her car with a to go order from Elote Cafe and Catering Tuesday, March 17, 2020. The restaurant is only serving food to go to help slow the spread of COVID-19. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum takes part in a news conference about local response to the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
A sweeping executive order issued by Mayor G.T Bynum Tuesday afternoon closed all bars, restaurants and entertainment venues indefinitely in response to the growing spread of COVID-19.
Bars were ordered closed immediately. Restaurants and entertainment venues had to be closed by midnight. Restaurants and bars with takeout and curbside food service can continue to offer those services.
Food courts, cafes, coffee houses and other public places offering on-site, dine-in service must adhere to the same restrictions as restaurants.
Entertainment venues affected by the executive order include gyms, movie theaters, bowling alleys and bingo halls.
The order does not affect grocery stores, pharmacies, food pantries, daycares, crisis shelters or soup kitchens.
“Anywhere that does not have a take out, carry out, or drive-through component is to be closed by midnight,” Bynum said during a news conference.
Businesses that violate the executive order will be treated as they would for violating any local ordinance, with the possible penalty forfeiture of their operating license, Bynum said.
“I hate the impact that I think this will have on our city,” Bynum said. “That’s what makes it such a hard decision. But the impact of spreading this virus and overwhelming our health care system is a worse option.
“There are no good options in this situation.”
Bynum said his decision was based on recommendations provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to help curb the spread of the deadly virus.
“At this time, when we are trying to encourage social distancing and mininimize the ability of this virus to spread in our community and minimize the impact that it can have on our health care system, and based on those CDC guidelines, I think the best way that we can do that is to put this order in place,” Bynum said.
Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt issued a similar executive order Tuesday.
Tulsa restaurant owners responded to the news with a mix of understanding and trepidation.
Following a phone conversation with her brother in Los Angeles, chef-proprietor Libby Billings was among the first, if not the first in Tulsa, to close a restaurant when she decided Sunday night to shut down The Vault.
“I talked to my brother Friday night, when we maybe weren’t taking it quite that seriously here,” Billings said. “He said I better take it seriously and have a plan in my back pocket. Then Sunday, at The Vault, I saw a guest blow his nose and put a lemon on the plate. That was gross. I knew then there was no way we could serve our guests and not contaminate all of us.”
She said she has given away some food at The Vault to employees and is moving perishables to her other restaurants, Roppongi and Elote Café & Catering, which are offering curbside pickup and delivery services.
Billings also said she will be laying off some employees so they can apply for unemployment should the situation linger for weeks or months.
“It’s heartbreaking, just heartbreaking,” she said.
The mayor’s decision to close Tulsa restaurants comes on the same day the Oklahoma State Department of Health announced seven new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 17.
Tulsa County has three identified cases — one man and two women. Each case is suspected of having been contaminated either out of state or out of the country.
Dr. Bruce Dart, director of Tulsa Health Department, said the mayor’s decision was an important step in containing COVID-19.
“If we do it now we can stop greater penetration of this virus in the community.” Dart said. “We can stop the train of transmission.”
Beginning Wednesday, the JTR Group restaurants, PRHYME: Downtown Steakhouse and Juniper, will close and the employees will be laid off, according to a release from chef-proprietor Justin Thompson.
“I, like so many restaurant and bar owners in Tulsa, have had to make some of the hardest decisions ever in my career,” Thompson said. “I have been in contact with government and business leaders, colleagues and friends during this time, and we are all in this together, trying our best to find solutions.”
Thompson said by phone that he is keeping another of his businesses, Farrell Family Bread, 8034 S. Yale Ave., open.
“We’ve actually seen an increase of wholesale purchases from grocery stores and our retail shop during this time,” he said.
Robert Merrifield, chef-owner of Polo Grill, Tucci’s and Blue Dome Market Restaurant & Bodega, said his restaurants already have been offering curbside pickup and delivery.
Businesses planning to use a public street to offer curbside service can reserve a parking space in the street on online at cityoftulsa.org. The temporary service will be in effect until April 17, at which point it will be re-evaluated.
There is no charge for the service.
The mayor’s executive order leaves it up to business owners as to whether to allow individuals to enter an establishment to order and pick up takeout.
Merrifield said he is keeping some of his staff busy by working with the George Kaiser Family Foundation and partnering with Hunger Free Oklahoma to “prep, produce and deliver food for the Tulsa Public Schools meal programs that are being missed.”
Merrifield said he was glad to see the Alcoholic Beverage Laws Enforcement Commission (ABLE) release temporary rules Tuesday pertaining to restaurant sales of alcohol.
The commission’s statement said “closed, original packages of beer and wine” can be sold “only when ancillary to and in conjunction with food sales and when such sales are completed in a curbside pick-up or drive through manner only.” Deliveries of alcoholic beverages to customers still is prohibited.
The 3 Sirens Restaurant Group has closed all of its restaurants, which include Celebrity Restaurant, Bird & Bottle and three The Bramble locations.
“I want to clarify that making this decision has kept me up for four nights. I have been physically ill, throwing up and sobbing and almost numb,” co-owner Johnna Hayes said in a Facebook post. “We will be releasing a family take-home meal option at the end of the week for pickups, offering some of Tulsa’s favorites.”
The McNellie’s Group began offering curbside service Friday at all of its restaurants, which include McNellie’s Pub, Fassler Hall, The Tavern, El Guapo’s Cantina, Yokozuna, Elgin Park and Dilly Diner.
Restaurants that have informed the Tulsa World they will be offering takeout, drive-through, curbside pickup or delivery include Cherry Street Kitchen, Cancun, Savoy, Oren, Pita Place Mediterranean Grill, Boston Deli, Margaret’s German Restaurant, French Hen and Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse.
QuikTrip announced Monday that it has launched “on-lot pickup,” where customers can pick up preselected items from the parking lot at 25 area stores, including locations in Bartlesville, Owasso and Glenpool.
To place an order, customers must download the QT mobile app, and they have the option to pick up now or later. For a full list of participating stores and items available, customers can visit the QT mobile app.