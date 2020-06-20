Vice President Mike Pence arrived at Tulsa International Airport just after 3 p.m. ahead of President Donald Trump’s first campaign rally since the coronavirus pandemic began.
It was thought that shortly after landing on Saturday afternoon, Pence might meet with Black leaders in the Greenwood District as part of his itinerary before appearing at the BOK Center.
The visit, however, never took place.
Instead, Pence met with Black faith leaders at the Tulsa Dream Center.
A rumor surfaced earlier in the day that Pence would make the trip to Greenwood, specifically Black Wall Street, around 5 p.m. to talk with African-American community advocates.
This was before Greenwood community members — anticipating a visit by Pence or Trump — covered portions of the Black Wall Street Memorial, which serves as an unofficial headstone for the hundreds of souls taken during the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, “for fear of the Trump administration using it for the backdrop of a photo op,” the group said in a news release.
Signs that read, “THIS IS SACRED GROUND” and “THIS IS NOT A PHOTO OP, MR PRESIDENT” were taped to the Black Wall Street mural.
Just outside the Greenwood Cultural Central, other messages drawn on signs or scribbled on sidewalks read “LOVE WINS” and “BLACK IS BEAUTIFUL.”
Sarah Morice-Brubaker, who wrote a message on a sidewalk in pink crayon, said either Trump or Pence conducting what could be perceived as a photo op would be “offensive and disrespectful.”
Tiffany Crutcher echoed the prevailing sentiment of residents, saying the action was “a community decision” to guard the area from what she described as “personal agendas” prompted by the Trump campaign.
“We don’t want any symbolic gestures or photo ops saying that they came here,” Crutcher said.
“What we need for them to do is truly honor and respect black lives by implementing policies that will ensure more justice for Greenwood. We are very protective of our community and our sacred land.”
Gallery: ‘Black Lives Matter’ painted overnight on street in Tulsa’s Greenwood District
1 of 15
An aerial view of the Black Lives Matter sign painted on Greenwood on June 19, 2020. Photo by Michael Cawthorne
Amari Young (from left), 8; his mother Beatrice Lewis; her son Anthony Lewis, 11, and his sister Alayshia Lewis, 19; walk on the new Black Wall Street lettering on Greenwood Avenue during Juneteenth festivities, on Friday, June 19, 2020. CORY YOUNG/for the Tulsa World
Ronald Stewart raises his fist while standing over the phrase "Black Lives Matter" painted on the street near the corner of Archer Street and Greenwood Avenue in Tulsa, Okla., on Friday, June 19, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Two men who did not want to be identified film a video near the phrase "Black Lives Matter" painted on the street near the corner of Archer Street and Greenwood Avenue in Tulsa, Okla., on Friday, June 19, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
