Wednesday night’s City Council special meeting on police use of force did not put an end to the disagreement over what the numbers actually are.
The Tulsa Police Department has its numbers and stands by them, and the organization that calculated the figures presented in the city’s Equality Indicators reports stands by its math.
But to measure the success or failure of the meeting solely on a set of numbers would be to miss the point: The event, the second of its kind, was intended to spark a dialogue. In that regard, there was no disputing its success.
More than 200 people, including dozens of city officials and police officers, packed the Doenges Theatre in the Performing Arts Center for what turned out to be a five-hour-plus discussion between city councilors and panelists.
“The beauty of this forum is that we all can have different perspectives, even disagree,” said Deputy Police Chief Jonathan Brooks. “We may disagree, … but tomorrow we’re going to be out on the streets working together.”
And disagree they did at times. Melanie Poulter of the Community Service Council used her opening statement to defend the use-of-force numbers the CSC came up with for the Equality Indicators reports.
“There is no standardized, universally used method for calculating use of force,” she said. “Any suggestion that there is a single correct way to do so is without merit.”
The 2018 Equality Indicators report states that blacks are five times more likely than Hispanics and twice as likely as whites to experience officer use of force. The 2019 report shows improvement, with blacks three times more likely to experience use of force than either Hispanics/Latinos or whites.
The Police Department and the police officers’ union have argued that the numbers are skewed because the calculation is based on population rather than arrests.
Poulter dismissed the distinction, saying there are a number of ways to calculate use-of-force figures and that all are valid.
The Community Service Council chose to base its calculation on population, she said, “primarily from the fact that police use of force is a public health issue. It impacts the social, emotional and physical well-being of the whole community, not just the individual directly involved.”
Brooks noted that use-of-force incidents are rare in Tulsa, considering that in 2017, police responded to nearly 280,000 calls and used force 274 times — 0.1% of the time.
“But even when an officer makes a custodial arrest, which includes handcuffing, transportation and incarceration, 98% of the time use of force is not used,” he said.
City Councilor Ben Kimbro said the Equality Indicators reports had kicked off “a predictably stupid debate” over how the numbers were collected. He said his concern is how the Police Department has addressed the disparities that are evident in the report.
Brooks said the department was collecting and analyzing data on police practices long before the Equality Indicators reports were released.
“That’s why our training and our record system and our policies are continually changing,” he said.
Much of Wednesday night’s discussion focused on how to build trust between police and the people they serve, particularly those in the African-American population.
Chief Egunwale Fagbenro Amusan, one of six panelists at the meeting, paused for a long time before answering that question.
“We would have to actually create a policy, a citizens’ policy, of cease and desist,” he said, “because trust has been broken.”
What is needed, he added, is for police to cease “the practices that eliminate trust.”
Brooks said the city is working to establish trust with the public through its Community Policing Program, but he acknowledged that there is much more to do.
“You cannot have trust without relationships,” Brooks said. “So the first thing we have to do is go back to the basics and have that relationship and build those relationships.”
Establishing trust will require honesty, reliability and credibility, he added.
“Once we do all those things we can start working on trust,” he said. “But the other component for the Police Department is — we have to know the history of policing and the hurt it has caused, and we have to have an understanding of that.”
The City Council is examining four aspects of the Equality Indicators reports. Two more meetings are scheduled for later this year.