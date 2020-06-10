Critics of Mayor G.T. Bynum's record on race and policing put forward their own candidate, Greg Robinson, to oppose Bynum in the Aug. 25 mayoral election.
Robinson, 30, is director of family and community engagement with the Met Cares Foundation, an affiliate of Metropolitan Baptist Church.
He said he plans to formerly file for mayor sometime Wednesday.
"My name will be on the ballot, but this will be a 'we' thing," said Robinson, who spoke at the Tulsa County Election Board on Wednesday with Tiffany Crutcher, City Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper and Kristi Williams.
All four have been critical of Bynum over issues such as an independent monitor of the police department, policing methods and reparations for Tulsa's 1921 Race Massacre.
"We're sick and tired of (the city) acting as if racism doesn't exist," Robinson said. "If that scares some people, I certainly understand. But these things need to be addressed. We don't want to force anything down people's throat; we want to be build consensus."
Robinson described himself as an organizer "looking at what other people bring to the table."
Bynum and three lesser-known candidates — Ken Reddick, Paul Tay and Zackri Whitlow — previously filed for the non-partisan election.
Featured video: Town hall with TPD Chief Franklin