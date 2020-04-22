Weather Alert

...HEAVY RAINFALL AND FLOODING POSSIBLE ACROSS NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA TODAY... ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * A PORTION OF NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA...INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES...CRAIG...CREEK...MAYES...NOWATA...OSAGE...PAWNEE... ROGERS...TULSA...WAGONER AND WASHINGTON OK. * UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * ONE-HALF TO ONE AND A HALF INCHES OF RAIN HAVE ALREADY FALLEN ACROSS THE WATCH AREA THROUGH EARLY THIS AFTERNOON. ANOTHER ONE -HALF TO ONE INCH RAIN POSSIBLE THROUGH THIS EVENING. THIS COULD LEAD TO LOCALIZED FLOODING OF LOW LYING AREAS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS RAPIDLY RISING WATER OR FLOODING IS POSSIBLE WITHIN THE WATCH AREA. &&