The OIM was first pitched by Mayor G.T. Bynum in January 2019 as a tool that would help officers build trust with the community they serve.

Denver OIM Summary

History: Established in 2004, began operating in 2005

Staff: More than a dozen full-time employees, including monitors, most of whom are attorneys; policy director; analysts; and community outreach workers

Departments overseen: Denver Police and Denver County Sheriff’s Office

Authority: OIM has no authority to impose discipline; it can be present for internal affairs investigations and provide recommendations on how investigations into use-of-force or other serious incidents should proceed; also issues public recommendations on policies, discipline and training.

Reports: OIM provides comprehensive, bi-annual public reports detailing the number of internal and citizen complaints as well as findings and discipline; and the number of reprimands, terminations and other statistical information.

Report also includes an assessment as to whether the findings in the internal affairs investigations were handled reasonably and in accordance with the rules of the department.

Individual reports on high-profile and/or serious incidents are also issued.

How complaints are handled

Informal: These are typically minor incidents of miscommunication between the police officer and the complainant that speak to training. For example, a complaint about how or why an officer asked for someone’s ID. In situations such as this, an officer might receive additional training or counseling. Complainant is not part of the process, but is notified of how the complaint was handled.

Mediation: When a complaint is determined to be based on miscommunication, mediation is recommended. Mediation is voluntary and is conducted by an independent third party.

Referral: Some complaints are referred to other government agencies because they are not related to police/sheriff’s operations. For example, complaints about street lighting.

Serious incidents, such as use of force or officer-involved shootings: OIM informs internal affairs that it will be monitoring the investigation every step of the way and that OIM wants to be notified of and present at any interviews. This means, for example, that monitors can be present during witness interviews.

Denver city law prohibits officers’ names from being made public in reports unless they have previously been made public by the city.

No internal affairs investigation of sworn officers can be closed without first being reviewed by OIM.

Source: Denver OIM