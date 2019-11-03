The proposed Improve Our Tulsa renewal dedicates 69.6 % of funding to streets and transportation, with the allocation for routine and preventi…

Improve Our Tulsa Renewal Highlights

What: $639 million capital improvements program that includes $427 million for streets and transportation, $193 million for capital projects, and $19 million for the city’s Rainy Day Fund.

Funding sources: About two-thirds would come from bond sales, financed with property taxes, and the other third from sales tax. There would be no increase in the overall tax rate.

Length of package: 6 1/2 years beginning in fiscal year 2020.

Election Date: Nov. 12

In-Person Early Voting: Nov. 7 and 8, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Tulsa County Election Board, 555 N. Denver Ave.