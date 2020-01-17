Friday night Mayor G.T. Bynum held a meet-and-greet at which Tulsans could question the four finalists who could become the city’s next police chief.
But really he could have called it a reveal. For it was certainly revealing.
The finalists — Deputy Chief Jonathan Brooks, Deputy Chief Eric Dalgleish, Maj. Wendell Franklin and Deputy Chief Dennis Larsen — bared a bit of their souls before laying out their visions for the Tulsa Police Department.
“I never drew the fire truck picture,” Dalgleish said of his childhood years, when he would take great joy in drawing anything police related. It was the start of a life-long obsession to be a police officer.”
Franklin said he never expected to be a candidate for police chief.
“But here I am,” he said. “I am the same little boy who grew up in Tulsa who lost his mother at the age of 2 to a violent act. I am the same little boy who had to take speech classes because of a speech impediment.”
The crowd of approximately 150 residents who made it out to Ellen Ochoa Elementary School in east Tulsa on a rainy night seemed thankful for the opportunity to learn more about the field of candidates to succeed Chief Chuck Jordan, who is retiring Feb. 1.
“I thought it was very informative,” said Crystal Patrick. “It really gave some insight on where the candidates stand, their backgrounds, their passion for Tulsa.”
Bynum narrowed the field of internal candidates for the job to four from seven earlier this week.
He said after Friday’s meeting that he believes he has the city’s next police chief among the four finalists and will not be conducting an external search.
“I wouldn’t be surprised if I have a decision sometime next week,” he said.
Friday night’s meeting capped a long day of interviews for the officers, each of whom was questioned privately by a panel of 10 local residents selected by the Mayor’s Office in consultation with stakeholders across the city.
“I was really glad we had the opportunity for the presentations (tonight),” the mayor said, “so that everyone here could hear the kinds of things that I have been hearing from these applicants during the interview process.”
Brooks stressed the work he has done to improve policing through community engagement, including the pivotal role he has played in the creation and implementation of the Community Resource Officers program, Project Trust and the Sobering Center.
“I firmly believe that every Tulsan should live in safety,” he said. “They should be able to live free of the fear of crime.”
To help achieve that sense of security, Brooks said, “we’re going to work with the community to determine what the specific needs are, and then we will work together for a policing plan that serves all Tulsans.”
Dalgleish said his goal for the Police Department is to make it the national model for policing in the 21st century. To accomplish that, he would focus on improving three areas: training, professionalism and trust.
“We have to be innovative in the way we build trust,” he said. “Holding a community meeting, those are great and are needed, … (but) we have to find creative ways to engage with the public. I am a big fan of capitalizing on one-on-one interactions.”
Attention to detail, such as ensuring that police respond quickly to use-of-force complaints, is what separates good police departments from great ones, Dalgleish said.
Franklin said he would rely heavily on data and technology to drive decision-making, and he promised an open approach to that information.
“We are going to show you our numbers,” he said. “We’re going to be more transparent. We have to be.”
Franklin also urged all Tulsans to work with police officers and said the Police Department must be consistent in how it approaches law enforcement if it is to establish trust in the community.
“This is not about black, white, brown; it’s about people,” he said. “It’s about relationships, and it’s about culture.”
Larsen pledged to tackle two of the most high-profile and controversial issues the Police Department is dealing with: use-of-force incidents and body cameras.
Larsen said he would establish a use-of-force review board that would help ensure that the city’s policies meet the highest national standards.
“I will be sure we are consistent in how we use force,” he said, “and immediately identify if officers need more training or discipline.”
Citizens have complained that officers’ body cameras are not always on, and he plans to do something about that, Larsen said.
“I will commit to you tonight that those body cameras will be on all the time,” he said.
