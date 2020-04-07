Election Board (copy)

The candidate filing period for four Tulsa County elected offices begins Wednesday and runs until 5 p.m. Friday.

Candidates for sheriff, county clerk, court clerk and County Commission District 2 can file in person at the Tulsa County Election Board, 555 N. Denver Ave. Candidates can also file by mail or by delivery service.

All filings must arrive at the Election Board no later than 5 p.m. Friday.

The Election Board remains open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday but is taking precautions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The office doors are closed, so candidates for office and other members of the public wishing to conduct business there are asked to call 918-596-5780 to be let in.

Candidate packets also are available online at elections.ok.gov.

Tulsa County Election Board Secretary Gwen Freeman said her office will offer drive-thru service for candidates or their representatives who want to drop off their paperwork in person.

“What we will do is, if you pull into the parking lot of the Election Board, we will have an area coned off for you,” Freeman said. “I will, or the assistant secretary will, come out to the car. We will have on masks, gloves. We will take your paperwork from you, bring it back into the building, look it over, make sure that it is correct, stamp it in, make copies, and bring the copies back to your car while you wait.”

Tulsa County Clerk Michael Willis, Court Clerk Don Newberry, Sheriff Vic Regalado and District 2 County Commissioner Karen Keith have announced that they plan to seek reelection.

The primary for the countywide elections will be held June 30. Run-off elections, if necessary, would be held Aug. 25, and the general election is set for Nov. 3.

Freeman encouraged people worried about in-person voting to apply for an absentee ballot.

Applicants for absentee ballots can either ask for a ballot for the next election or request ballots for all elections — local, state and federal — for the remainder of the calendar year, Freeman said.

“It is really pretty easy. You can go online and fill out an absentee application,” she said. “We’ll receive it and send you your ballots ahead of each election.”

Absentee ballot applications can also be obtained at the Election Board. Online applications are available at elections.ok.gov.

