Tulsa won't have a fix for homelessness tomorrow, but the Tulsa Regional Chamber and several partners want to give community members the knowledge to help solve the problem in every way possible.
In partnership with the Community Service Council's A Way Home for Tulsa program, the chamber is promoting a "toolkit" for area business owners to help address homelessness during a health care forum Wednesday morning.
Elizabeth Osburn, the chamber's vice president of government affairs, said because homelessness affects employees, business owners and the community at large, it's of vital interest to the organization.
"We hear from a lot of business owners, both in the downtown area and elsewhere in the community, that they're experiencing the problem firsthand," Osburn said. "And they don't necessarily know how they can get involved in a solution. ... We essentially want to be a resource to connect interested businesses in the community with those that are addressing the problem."
The toolkit, already available on the council's website, is an answer to questions from business owners seeing homelessness's effects, said Brian Kurtz, executive director of the Downtown Coordination Council.
Included are sections on recognizing the differences between homelessness, panhandling and mental illness and ways to spot early signs of vulnerability among employees, a preventative aspect that Kurtz said is vital to any and all efforts toward combating the problem. There are also pages showing businesses how to work with outreach and service programs.
The toolkit is the first step of a broader effort by A Way Home for Tulsa to unite efforts with other sectors of Tulsa, said Erin Velez, the project's strategic planning coordinator.
A Way Home for Tulsa is also pushing its 100 Days of Housing program. Velez said the organization is focusing its efforts on those in the downtown region in need of housing. The goal is to connect more homeless with case managers who can get those in need in touch with the Tulsa Day Center for the Homeless's rapid rehousing program.
Previous approaches to homelessness, often limited to the service industry, haven't proven successful. Velez said the toolkit and other programs are a means to let various groups work together toward a solution.
"Through strategic planning we've brought together workforce agencies, health care agencies to come around the table and ask, 'What are the problems in Tulsa and how do we solve them?'" Velez said. "This piece that you're seeing right now with the business toolkit and the 100 Days of Housing are that first trial into how do we do things a little bit differently to make sure we're making a bigger impact in Tulsa on reducing and responding to homelessness.
"We're trying to get away from the silos of everyone in the service industry trying to fix the problem and expanding to including the business community and philanthropic community to solve the issues we're seeing."