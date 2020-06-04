Tulsa Police Chief WendellFranklinmakes remarks about an arrest in the killing of gas station clerk Peggy Gaytan at Police Headquarters in Tulsa, Okla., on Monday, May 11, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Police Chief Wendell Franklin responded Tuesday to reports that officers have targeted media members covering this week’s protests.
“We’re not trying to target the media. We have used the media to our advantage throughout this,” Franklin said during a Tulsa World virtual town hall. “I’ve already talked about the media being our partner in law enforcement, and what we’re trying to do, what I’m trying to do, as we try to show transparency in our department.”
Franklin said police told reporters on Sunday that they were impeding officers’ ability to do their jobs and making them targets of the protesters.
“Because originally their cameras are right there with us, right on the front line, and the LED lights were on, and it was just simply spotlighting our officers, and giving away our position,” Franklin said. “So we did speak to the media and said that we can’t have the media do that. Because, obviously, it’s a safety issue for us. So we told the media if you’re going to be out there, then you’re going to have to be out there in the crowd.”
Several reporters have posted messages and videos on social media this week saying they had encounters with police.
In a 9-second video posted by KTUL-TV assistant news director Mason Waldvogel, reporter Ethan Hutchins can be seen standing at the corner of 36th Street and Peoria Avenue on Sunday evening.
“I just got shot, excuse me, with a pepper ball,” Hutchins says into his Channel 8 microphone as he backs away.
In separate tweet showing a damaged TV camera, Waldvogel wrote:
“This is @KTULNews photojournalist @Jaranda12’s camera after being shot with pepper balls by @TulsaPolice. Officers aimed and fired directly at reporter @ehutchinsnews and Jacob during last night’s protests. Both were clearly marked as KTUL news employees and complied with orders.”
In a Facebook Live post from KRMG reporter Russell Mills, Mills is standing in the road near two cameramen just east of 71st Street and Memorial Drive early Tuesday morning when an officer in a Tulsa police SUV shoots pepper balls that land at his feet.
“There you go, there is the police attacking me standing on the side of the road,” Mills says. “He just threw that right at my feet.”
Mills acknowledged Tuesday that he was not wearing anything that would identify him as a KRMG reporter.
“Not necessarily, except I was standing right next to two television cameramen who had cameras on their shoulders shooting video,” he said. “But no, he couldn’t have necessarily known.”
Mills said there was no way to know what the officer’s motive was but that he hoped it was an inadvertent incident.
“It didn’t feel inadvertent,” he said. “We have seen all kinds of attacks on media in the country by police during the last several days. I did not expect to see something like that here, and that may not have been what it was.
“Chief Franklin said that there was an individual that they were targeting that was in the area where I was and that is who they were going after, and I was just caught up, and that is entirely plausible.”
Tim Landes has been covering the protests for Tulsa People magazine.
“Last night I had police point their weapons at me, then a TV news camera person said he’d been directly shot twice,” Landes tweeted Tuesday.
Landes said Wednesday that the incident occurred Monday night as he and another reporter were covering the protests at 71st Street and Memorial Drive.
“I was walking, (it was) well lit, I had my camera and I was taking pictures, and all of a sudden I was looking through my lens and I saw the little red lights come on and they started screaming, ‘Move, clear out!’ ” Landes said. “So my reaction was, throw up the camera over my head and just screamed, ‘I’m media!’ and started backing up.”
Landes said multiple police had their pepper ball guns pointed at him, “and they didn’t before that; they were down by their side.”
Landes was not wearing his media badge at the time of the incident.
“I wore one last night, the whole night,” he said. “And they (police) were way more communicative last night. They were friendly, they acknowledged my presence and let me keep taking photos, and they were like, ‘Just move out of the way if this guy comes this way or whatever.’ So they were actually way more responsive last night and friendly.”
Landes said he understands that police have a job to do and that Monday night’s demonstrations were much more stressful and intense than earlier ones.
“I think they (police) were being preventive, and it just caught me way off guard,” he said. “I was stunned by it because he could have easily pulled the trigger and shot pepper balls at me.”
Franklin, who was not asked about any specific incidents during Tuesday’s virtual town hall, said police can’t look at press badges to identify media members “because some of these individuals are wearing very similar clothing, as well as carrying backpacks and other things, so it’s very difficult to discern.”
Mayor G.T. Bynum declined to be interviewed for this story, instead sending a statement via text.
“I was not in the field with officers last night so cannot speak to what they saw,” Bynum wrote Tuesday. “Any complaint filed regarding the work of the Department will be investigated, as they are in any other instance.
“I remain proud of the calm professionalism the men and women of the Tulsa Police Department have demonstrated throughout this very challenging series of events.”
The Police Department did not respond to multiple requests for comment on this story.
Featured video: Town Hall with Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin
Gallery: Gallery: Another night of protests in Tulsa after the killing of George Floyd