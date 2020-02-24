A citizens advisory committee to advocate for the city’s public golf courses is expected to be formed within the next month, City Councilors Jeannie Cue and Vanessa Hall-Harper said Monday.
The councilors hosted a meeting at Zarrow Regional Library on Monday night to gather public input regarding the condition of the city’s golf courses and to explain their plans for the committee.
“We just need help understanding this, and we need the voices of the people to come out and speak” about the golf courses’ needs, Cue said.
The 75-minute meeting, which drew about three dozen people, ended with Cue and Hall-Harper agreeing to select the committee in the next few weeks and hold its first meeting March 23. It is expected to include two people from each City Council district as well as one at-large member.
Cue said she is working to establish an account with the Tulsa Community Foundation to accept donations for the city’s golf courses.
No other details were announced.
Cue proposed creating the committee last year after golf advocates criticized city leaders for failing to include funding specifically for golf course improvements in the $639 million Improve Our Tulsa package.
Mayor G.T. Bynum said at the time that the golf courses had not been a high enough priority to be designated for funding. He later noted the possibility that golf courses could receive some of the funding the Improve Our Tulsa package allocated for the Park and Recreation Department.
The city has four 18-hole golf courses, including two at Page Belcher, 6666 S. Union Ave., and two at Mohawk Park Golf Course, 5223 E. 41st St. North. The golf courses have been managed by Tulsa Golf, the local arm of Billy Casper Golf, since 2014.
Since Tulsa Golf took responsibility for the courses, they have combined to average 102,145 rounds a year and been subsidized by the city an average of $102,639 annually, according to Tulsa Golf.
Hall-Harper’s district includes the Mohawk Park course; Page Belcher is in Cue’s district.
The citizens advisory committee will be charged with helping market the city’s golf courses and raising private dollars to augment existing funding.
“Just the regular tax dollars that are generated through our sales tax are not going to be enough,” Hall-Harper said.
The committee’s main role, however, would be to keep city leaders informed about the needs at the golf courses and to advocate for proper funding, Cue said.
The Tulsa Zoo and Gilcrease Museum, both city owned, have active citizen support groups that go to City Council meetings to advocate for funding, Cue said, and it makes a difference.
“That’s why we need people in this room to come out,” she said.
Many speakers at Monday’s meeting lamented the poor conditions at the city golf courses and offered myriad reasons why they had fallen into disrepair, including a lack of funding, golfers’ disregard for the courses and poor management.
Ken MacLeod is on a separate citizens golf advisory committee established by the Mayor’s Office and Park and Recreation Director Anna America to help the Mayor’s Office assess conditions at the city’s golf courses and plan for their future.
MacLeod, publisher of Golf Oklahoma magazine, told those in attendance Monday night that the committee he is on has met once and that his impression is that city leaders are still focused on finding a different outside entity to operate the golf courses while keeping them as public courses.
“We’re trying to tell her (America) these golf courses need a steady infusion of capital,” MacLeod said. “Unless you can find this magic pill of somebody who is willing to sweep in to take over operations of these golf courses, you’re going to have to do some hard thinking about how to get them back to what they should be.”
America and Bynum have each said the city has no intention of selling the golf courses but also have made it clear that they would explore the possibility of having another entity invest in the courses and operate them as city facilities.
