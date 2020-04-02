There’s a funny story behind the city’s latest annexation.
The City Council voted Wednesday to approve the annexation of 13 areas totaling 121.42 acres along the route of the soon-to-be-built Gilcrease Expressway extension.
That’s not the interesting part. Cities purchase properties for rights of way all the time. And the city of Tulsa did just that in 2012 as it laid the groundwork for the extension project.
But eight years later, with construction set to begin this year, it’s become obvious to first responders that the roadway could present some jurisdictional problems.
“When it is built, if you were driving in the northbound lane of the Gilcrease from 51st Street to 21st Street — a section of three miles — you would go in and out of the city limits six times,” said Rich Brierre, executive director of the Indian Nations Council of Governments. “From a public safety standpoint in terms of 911 dispatch, things like that, concern was expressed about that.”
The annexation also clears up earlier city land acquisitions along the expressway route that resulted in split parcels where parts of properties were within the city limits, and parts outside.
“So it is really just clearing up that boundary for the city’s fence line,” Brierre said. “There is a more definable, physical boundary.”
Much of the property annexed Wednesday was owned by public entities, including Tulsa County, the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority and the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.
Consent of the owners of at least 50% of the affected property was required for the annexation to go forward.
Work on the Gilcrease Expressway extension is scheduled to begin this year and take approximately three years to complete.
“It will go from 51st Street up across the (Arkansas) River and connect to U.S. 412 and to Edison Street,” Brierre said.