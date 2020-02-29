City officials and a local hotel association say they don’t know how much money has been collected from a 3% hotel assessment enacted last year or how that money will be spent.
When the city’s Tourism Improvement District assessment took effect in April, officials estimated it would raise $300,000 to $400,000 a month — or approximately $3.5 million a year — to market participating hotels and the city.
The confusion stems from two Tulsa County District Court rulings — one in June, temporarily stopping the city from collecting the assessment from hotels, and one in January stating that the assessment on hotel room stays was invalid because it did not follow state law.
The rulings were in response to a lawsuit filed by TOCH LLC seeking to stop the TID from being implemented.
In response to the June ruling, the city stopped collecting the assessment from hotels and has not collected it since. The Metro Tulsa Hotel & Lodging Association, however, sent a letter to its members in July strongly recommending “that all affected hotels continue to collect TID assessments from their guests.”
The letter, from MTHLA President James Cunningham, noted that should the city ultimately prevail in the lawsuit, the city would be required to collect all assessments, “including back-assessments from the period when the injunction prevented collections.”
The city’s letter to hoteliers was not so definitive. It said, in part, that the city “may collect” past months’ assessments but did not advise hotels as to whether they should continue to collect the tax.
The city expounded on that statement last week in a letter to hoteliers stating that it planned to appeal the case to the state Supreme Court.
The TID applies to approximately three dozen hotels, each with 110 rooms or more.
“If the city and intervenor prevail and the judgment is reversed, the city will not attempt to collect assessments retroactively to the original effective date of April 1, 2019,” the letter reads.
Asked whether the city believes the assessment revenue should be returned to the customers who paid it, mayoral Chief of Staff Jack Blair noted that the ordinance creating the TID does not explicitly state that the assessment must be paid by the customer.
“Even before the injunction, hotels had multiple options — to pass all of the assessment on to their guests, or just a portion of it, or to pay it all out of their net revenue,” Blair said in an email. “The city has no access to records of transactions between hotels and guests and no authority to direct hotels to take any action with regard to their guests.”
Cunningham said Friday that the hotel he manages, Hyatt Regency Downtown, has collected the assessment since April. He declined to say how much the hotel has collected, or whether the assessment was passed onto customers.
But he was clear in stating that the hotel will keep the funds.
“We believe that the funds should be spent for their original purpose: marketing,” he said in an email. “We are exploring ways to do this.”
Cunningham said it would be up to each TID hotel to determine what to do with the assessment revenue it has collected.
Asked how many TID hotels have continued to collect the assessment, and how much has been collected, his answer was the same.
“We do not know.”
The city and the intervenor in the case, Tulsa Hotel Partners LLC, filed their appeal Friday.
Featured video