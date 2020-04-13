...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 31 EXPECTED.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA AND
NORTHWEST ARKANSAS.
* WHEN...FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY.
* IMPACTS...THESE CONDITIONS WILL KILL PLANTS AND OTHER TENDER
VEGETATION THAT ARE LEFT OUTDOORS OR UNPROTECTED.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
OUTDOOR WATER PIPES SHOULD BE WRAPPED, DRAINED, OR ALLOWED TO RUN
IN A SLOW STEADY STREAM. PRECAUTIONS SHOULD ALSO BE TAKEN TO
PROTECT SMALL PLANTS AND TENDER VEGETATION.
&&
City bracing for large reductions in sales, use tax collections
“What we are working on for next fiscal year is, I think we’ve found ways to do it without reducing (or adding) services,” Wagner said. “We have been really careful about that because we know this is the time we need city services probably more than any other time.”
The city uses its general fund to pay for most of its day-to-day services, including public safety, parks and municipal court. About two-thirds of the revenue for the fund is derived from the collection of sales and use taxes.
So far this fiscal year, which ends June 30, the city’s sales and use tax collections have exceeded projections. The city’s April sales tax check from the Oklahoma Tax Commission was down 0.33% for the same period last year, but 0.37% above the city’s projection. Use tax collections, meanwhile, were up 9.71% above the same period last year, and 3.15% percent higher than projected.
Wagner said it is important to understand that the city’s April check is made up of actual collections in the second half of February and projected collections for the first two weeks of March. In other words, the collections do not take into account the shelter-in-place order and other restrictions the city began imposing in mid-March.
“I expect the May one (check) to be really substantially down,” he said. “To what degree I don’t know, but that is where we are going to really see it, because that May check will truly start to reflect the time period that we’re in.”
The city budgeted for $289.8 million in general fund revenues this fiscal year. Wagner declined to estimate how far below that number the city will end up this year, and said it was too early to say how much smaller next year’s general fund will be than this year’s.
“Even if we are able to sort of get back to business as a city, if oil prices remain down for the remainder of the calendar year, for example, it will really put some real pressure on a lot of our big employers,” Wagner said.
The city does not expect the declining revenues to affect any economic development projects, including those in Vision Tulsa, Wagner said, nor will street and transportation projects be hampered, because they are funded with bonds backed by property taxes.
The city has already implemented measures to address the looming revenue shortfall. The mayor has ordered a hiring freeze that includes an exception for police and fire, and he has also imposed a ban on city employee travel.
It is not clear whether the city will rely on reserve funds to get through these difficult times, but there is $6 million in the rainy day fund, $3 million of which would be available for use this fiscal year.
