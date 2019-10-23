The City Council on Wednesday voted to abandon the city’s ownership of the Laura Dester property so it can be transferred to the Tulsa Development Authority for redevelopment.
An $11.6 million, two-phase project from Amenome LLC calls for converting the blighted five buildings into mixed-income apartments, building a new three-story, mixed-use structure and 14,000 square feet of new town homes.
The TDA board is expected to approve an agreement with Amenome next month.
Amenome’s manager, Kevin Rice, said Wednesday that work on the project would likely begin by the middle of next year.
Phase one of the project is expected to take about two years. Phase two is scheduled to take 17 months to complete.
Six to eight cottages previously expected to be part of the project were not included in the final design.
“I think it would be great for the area,” Rice said.
The $5.6 million first phase would allow for about 63 units, some as small as 350 square feet. Phase two, budgeted for $6 million, would comprise restaurant-retail on the ground floor and two floors of office space in a combined 18,000 square feet. A total of 11, rentable (1,250-square-foot) town homes also are slated for that phase, with garages on the first floor and two stories of living space.
Amenome plans to fund the development through private equity, bank financing and historic tax credits.
Councilor Kara Joy McKee, who represents the district in which the Laura Dester site at 1415 E. Eighth St. is located, said she believes the proposed development will be great for the neighborhood.
“I think it’s a great opportunity for us to rehab instead of tearing them down if at all possible,” she said before Wednesday’s vote.
Tulsa Boys Home dormitories were built at that site beginning in 1948, and the property later became the Laura Dester Children’s Center.
The state of Oklahoma sold the site to the city of Tulsa in 2015 as part of the city’s Sixth Street Infill (Pearl District) Plan, and in January 2016 the city authorized TDA to act as an agent to acquire other properties in this plan area to redevelop.
The property has long attracted transients and been a financial drain on the city’s budget for security and maintenance.
Kian Kamas, the city’s chief of economic development, said the city was excited to have such a quality proposal for the site.
“This is one of these projects where it is really just hard to make happen, but I think the developer we’re working with it’s been a pleasure working with them,” she said.