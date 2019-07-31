City councilors on Wednesday discussed various ways in which the governing body may proceed after the final two Equality Indicators report public forums have concluded.
Council Chairman Phil Lakin ended the half-hour conversation by asking his colleagues to consider dedicating a regular Wednesday committee meeting specifically to the task of sifting through information after the final Equality Indicators forum.
The third forum, to be held Aug. 14, will focus on minority and gender underrepresentation in the Tulsa Police Department. The fourth and final forum is set for Sept. 25 and will center on racial and gender disparities in police arrests of adults.
“I want to try to dig in as far down as I can to know where our efforts are going to be most significant,” Lakin said, noting that he wants people to be able to show up and observe the council’s work during whatever process is decided upon. “So if we have a limited amount of money or a limited amount of policy effectiveness, where can we best target that to influence the outcome most significantly?”
Councilor Lori Decter Wright said a fifth public meeting might be necessary to synthesize and distill what is learned through the forums and then begin developing recommendations based on data and research.
Wright said she wants to know more about measurable outcomes on investments the city already is making. From her nonprofit viewpoint, Wright said, an entity can do a lot of programming, but it must move the needle or it needs to be altered.
She also said a common criticism from the public is that so far there has been just talk instead of action.
“We need to make sure that whatever we do is effective, measurable and not one-sided,” she said.
Councilor Kara Joy McKee said she heard fears from students that law enforcement officers who speak in schools or at public events have “two faces.”
The officers present friendly dispositions at community events, but young people “better have their guard up” on the street when television cameras aren’t around, she said the students have said.
“I think our officers are doing a great job of going out there and being in the community,” McKee said. “But is it working? Is it actually getting through that fear? And I’m not sure it is, and I really do want to be able to measure that better.”
Wright tossed out ideas of having each council member lead a task force to help “divide and conquer” specific areas or having small groups work together on the issues.
“My initial takeaway halfway through the process is: ‘My perspective is one perspective,’” Wright said. “The more that we’re asking questions and getting feedback from our officers and from professional panelists and from the community — this is like, ‘Wow.’ This is not about, ‘Your perspective is right, and mine is wrong’; it’s about, ‘These are all the perspectives.’
“And if we’re really going to take action, we need to make sure those perspectives are honored and that the action we take doesn’t have any weird, unintended consequences on the back end.”