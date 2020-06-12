District 5 City Councilor Cass Fahler created a social media firestorm this week when he emailed some out-of-town supporters of the “Defund the Police” movement to tell them he was going to block them.
Fahler acknowledged Thursday that he does not have the authority to block someone on his City Council email address, nor is it allowed by the city.
“Unfortunately, I let my passion get in front of my purpose,” he said.
Fahler and his City Council colleagues received hundreds of emails on the issue this week, many of them from a national organization called
Defund12.org. The website provides “Defund the Police” form letters for communities across the country.
Fahler begins his email by saying he believes the Tulsa Police Department “is far above the rhetoric you are using as a baseline.”
The first-term councilor said the statement was a response to the “Defund the Police” movement’s ties to the Minneapolis Police Department and the death of George Floyd.
He does not believe it is fair to compare Tulsa’s Police Department to Minneapolis’.
“What I mean by ‘so far above” is in regards to (our) quality of citizen response, in its minimal amount of use of force,” Fahler said.
He said he did not block any of his constituents and has even arranged to meet with some of them to discuss the issue.
“For all of those I provided a specific response, with my cellphone, and stated, ‘I would be glad to have coffee, we can sit down, let’s chat,’” Fahler said.
Fahler said he also responded to the Tulsans outside his district and encouraged them to contact their city councilors.
Gallery: Black Lives Matter rally at Guthrie Green
Rally for Black Lives at Guthrie Green
Rachel Hayes (bottom left) shouts during the Rally for Black Lives at the Guthrie Green on Thursday evening. MATT
BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Rally for Black Lives at Guthrie Green
Demonstrators gather as The Rev. Robert Turner speaks during a rally against police brutality at the Guthrie Green in Tulsa, Okla., on Thursday, June 11, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Rally for Black Lives at Guthrie Green
Gena Langley adjusts her facemask as she carries a sign during a rally against police brutality at the Guthrie Green in Tulsa, Okla., on Thursday, June 11, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Rally for Black Lives at Guthrie Green
Boone Reynolds hands out signs before a rally against police brutality at the Guthrie Green in Tulsa, Okla., on Thursday, June 11, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Rally for Black Lives at Guthrie Green
Greg Robinson kneels as he makes remarks during a rally against police brutality at the Guthrie Green in Tulsa, Okla., on Thursday, June 11, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Rally for Black Lives at Guthrie Green
Demonstrators gather during a rally against police brutality at the Guthrie Green in Tulsa, Okla., on Thursday, June 11, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Rally for Black Lives at Guthrie Green
Rachel Ray (left), Shyla Satterwhite and Michael Dewberry raise their hands during a "hands up don't shoot" chant during a rally against police brutality at the Guthrie Green in Tulsa, Okla., on Thursday, June 11, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Rally for Black Lives at Guthrie Green
Demonstrators gather during a rally against police brutality at the Guthrie Green in Tulsa, Okla., on Thursday, June 11, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Rally for Black Lives at Guthrie Green
Ranesha Smith makes remarks during a rally police brutality at the Guthrie Green in Tulsa, Okla., on Thursday, June 11, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Rally for Black Lives at Guthrie Green
Gena Langley raises her fist during a rally against police brutality at the Guthrie Green in Tulsa, Okla., on Thursday, June 11, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Rally for Black Lives at Guthrie Green
Demonstrators gather during a rally against police brutality at the Guthrie Green in Tulsa, Okla., on Thursday, June 11, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Rally for Black Lives at Guthrie Green
Johnnie White applauds during a rally against police brutality at the Guthrie Green in Tulsa, Okla., on Thursday, June 11, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Rally for Black Lives at Guthrie Green
Demonstrators gather during a rally against police brutality at the Guthrie Green in Tulsa, Okla., on Thursday, June 11, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Rally for Black Lives at Guthrie Green
Greg Robinson makes remarks during a rally against police brutality at the Guthrie Green in Tulsa, Okla., on Thursday, June 11, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Rally for Black Lives at Guthrie Green
A demonstrator carries a sign during a rally against police brutality at the Guthrie Green in Tulsa, Okla., on Thursday, June 11, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Rally for Black Lives at Guthrie Green
Demonstrators gather during a rally against police brutality at the Guthrie Green in Tulsa, Okla., on Thursday, June 11, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Rally for Black Lives at Guthrie Green
Greg Robinson (bottom) and the Rev. Robert Turner gather after a speech by Robinson during a rally police brutality at the Guthrie Green in Tulsa, Okla., on Thursday, June 11, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Rally for Black Lives at Guthrie Green
A demonstrator carries a sign during a rally against police brutality at the Guthrie Green in Tulsa, Okla., on Thursday, June 11, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Rally for Black Lives at Guthrie Green
Ranesha Smith makes remarks during a rally against police brutality at the Guthrie Green on Thursday
, June 11, 2020. “Let this black lives matter rally stretch all the way to the sticks of Oklahoma,” she said, “because we need it to count, especially for those who feel like they don’t have a voice.”
MATT BARNARD/
Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Rally for Black Lives at Guthrie Green
Brian Bizjack places a sign before a rally against police brutality at the Guthrie Green in Tulsa, Okla., on Thursday, June 11, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Rally for Black Lives at Guthrie Green
Christian McPherson (left) and Connie Swan pray during a rally against police brutality at the Guthrie Green in Tulsa, Okla., on Thursday, June 11, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Rally for Black Lives at Guthrie Green
A demonstrator holds a sign during a rally against police brutality at the Guthrie Green in Tulsa, Okla., on Thursday, June 11, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Rally for Black Lives at Guthrie Green
Demonstrators gather during a rally against police brutality at the Guthrie Green in Tulsa, Okla., on Thursday, June 11, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Rally for Black Lives at Guthrie Green
Demonstrators walk toward the Guthrie Green before a rally against police brutality in Tulsa, Okla., on Thursday, June 11, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
