District 5 City Councilor Cass Fahler created a social media firestorm this week when he emailed some out-of-town supporters of the “Defund the Police” movement to tell them he was going to block them.

Fahler acknowledged Thursday that he does not have the authority to block someone on his City Council email address, nor is it allowed by the city.

“Unfortunately, I let my passion get in front of my purpose,” he said.

Fahler and his City Council colleagues received hundreds of emails on the issue this week, many of them from a national organization called Defund12.org. The website provides “Defund the Police” form letters for communities across the country.

Fahler begins his email by saying he believes the Tulsa Police Department “is far above the rhetoric you are using as a baseline.”

The first-term councilor said the statement was a response to the “Defund the Police” movement’s ties to the Minneapolis Police Department and the death of George Floyd.

He does not believe it is fair to compare Tulsa’s Police Department to Minneapolis’.

“What I mean by ‘so far above” is in regards to (our) quality of citizen response, in its minimal amount of use of force,” Fahler said.

He said he did not block any of his constituents and has even arranged to meet with some of them to discuss the issue.

“For all of those I provided a specific response, with my cellphone, and stated, ‘I would be glad to have coffee, we can sit down, let’s chat,’” Fahler said.

Fahler said he also responded to the Tulsans outside his district and encouraged them to contact their city councilors.

