D’Marria Monday spent seven years in federal prison after being convicted of a nonviolent drug-related crime.
She was 25 when the doors shut behind her. Her son was 4 months old. Seven years later, they let her go home.
She knows all about life behind bars, and Wednesday night, that painful knowledge came in handy.
Monday, 39, was one of five Tulsa residents who spoke to city councilors about the next Equality Indicators special meeting, which will focus on race and gender in adult arrests.
“I challenge you to look closer to somebody who has lived the experience for the solution,” she said.
Monday recounted that after being released from prison, she met a woman who had been arrested despite being the victim — not the perpetrator — of domestic violence. The woman landed in jail, had to fight to get her children back, and lost her job, Monday told councilors.
“If you deprive a community of the right to sustain themselves, then you deprive us of the right to live,” she said.
City councilors earlier this year agreed to hold special meetings to examine some of the issues raised in the city’s 2018 and 2019 Equality Indicators reports. The meetings have focused on policing and criminal justice issues, though the reports measure dozens of factors, including race, education and access to public transportation, that can affect a person’s life.
Councilors will use the questions and comments they received from Tulsans Wednesday night to formulate their questions for panelists at the Equality Indicators special meeting Sept. 25.
The 2018 Equality Indicators report states that blacks were arrested more than twice as often as whites, followed by Native Americans. Asians had the lowest overall arrest rate.
The 2018 report also found Tulsa’s female arrest rate to be 20.7 per 1,000 arrests, compared to the national female arrest rate of 7.7 per 1,000 arrests.
The numbers improved in 2019.
Speaker Barbara Hathcock noted the high percentage of women incarcerated in the state and urged councilors to address the underlying issues that helped land them behind bars.
“Women are particularly vulnerable to arrest due to higher rates of trauma in their lives such as domestic violence, substance abuse and mental illness,” Hathcock said. “We should be addressing these issues at the very moment of (their) involvement in the criminal justice system, before a family gets torn apart.”
Tulsa Deputy Police Chief Jonathan Brooks attended Wednesday’s meeting. He said afterward that the Police Department shares the speakers’ concerns about the state’s high incarceration rates.
“That’s why we have been working on them for so long with the Criminal Justice Collaborative (and) Women in Recovery” programs, he said.
The Sept. 25 Equality Indicators meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the Liddy Doenges Theatre at the Performing Arts Center, 110 E. Second St. No public comments will be taken.
The panelists are scheduled to be Melanie Poulter, director for innovative data and research, Community Service Council; Aisha McWeay, executive director, Still She Rises-Tulsa; Stephen Galoob, professor of law, University of Tulsa; Mana Tahaie, equity consultant; Laurel Roberts, Tulsa Police Department major; and Brooks.