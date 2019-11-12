The Tulsans who turned out to vote Tuesday gave overwhelming support to the $639 million Improve Our Tulsa renewal package, with two of the three propositions approved by more than 80%. The third had nearly 80% approval.
Mayor G.T. Bynum said the results show what citizens can do when they put politics aside and work together for the benefit of their community.
“I think in an era where there is such a toxic level of public discourse at other levels of government right now … it is really important for the citizens of Tulsa to see that at this level, at least, we can still come together and put one another ahead of those things that seem to divide government on so many other levels,” Bynum said.
The Improve Our Tulsa renewal will allocate $427 million for streets and transportation projects, $193 million for capital projects and $19 million for the city’s Rainy Day Fund.
The streets and transportation proposition was approved by 85.17% of voters, according to unofficial preliminary numbers from the Tulsa County Election Board.
The capital improvements proposition garnered 81.74% of the vote, with the proposal to create a permanent 0.05% sales tax for the Rainy Day Fund earning approval by 79.44% of voters.
Bynum said the strong support was a testament to the long, inclusive process the city undertook to vet projects and gather public input.
“I think we got a better end result because of that process, and the voters appear to have agreed,” the mayor said.
City Council Chairman Phil Lakin said he was very happy with the results, and he thanked the public for its support.
“All I can think is that people believe in Tulsa the same way that I and the council and the mayor believe in Tulsa,” Lakin said. “And it seems like we are all pulling the same way. I love it. I love it.”
Voter turnout was low Tuesday, with approximately 29,000 — or 14.4% — of the city’s 201,245 registered voters casting ballots.
About two-thirds of the funding for the package is to come from bond sales, financed with property taxes, and the other third from sales tax. The 6½-year program will begin early next year.
The Improve Our Tulsa renewal is an extension of the $918.7 million Improve Our Tulsa package that voters approved in 2013.
Like its namesake, a majority of the package will go to fund street repairs and rehabilitation.
The renewal package also includes $50 million for capital equipment such as fire trucks, police cars and other heavy equipment. Additionally, millions of dollars have been allocated for the Tulsa Zoo, Gilcrease Museum, the Greenwood Cultural Center, and the Animal Welfare Shelter.
The city’s parks system will receive $30 million, and each City Council district will receive $1 million.
The funds to individual districts must go toward projects that serve a public purpose and meet criteria set out by the city. Each project would be subject to approval by the council.
