Tulsa City Hall and several other city facilities will be closed Friday afternoons beginning this week as the city begins its furlough program.
Mayor G.T. Bynum announced last month that approximately 1,000 city employees will be furloughed four hours every Friday afternoon from May through the middle of December. Police, firefighters and other public safety personnel are not affected by the furloughs.
The action was a response to the expected sharp decline in sales tax revenues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and plummeting crude oil prices.
The furloughs, which total 17 days and 10% of the affected employees’ weekly pay, are expected to save the city $4 million. About two-thirds of the city’s general fund, out of which the city pays most of its day-to-day services, is funded through sales tax.
Here are the details of how the furloughs will affect city services:
• The furloughs begin Friday and will run through Dec. 18; if a city holiday falls on a Friday, the furlough will occur the last regular work day before the holiday.
• 911 and other public safety services are not affected by the furloughs.
• Calls to Tulsa 311 will be answered from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays.
• Animal Welfare Shelter at 3031 N. Erie Ave. will be open on Fridays during the furlough period but closed on Wednesdays, May 6 through Dec. 16. Animal adoptions and drop-offs are currently by appointment only due to COVID-19.
• Refuse, recycling and bulky waste service will continue uninterrupted during the furloughs.
• Municipal Court will close at noon on Fridays.
• The city’s mulch site at 2100 N. 145th East Ave. will be open for its regular schedule during the furlough: 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week except for city holidays.
• Tulsa Parks playgrounds, recreation centers, pools, splash pads and day camps will remain closed indefinitely.
• City-owned sport courts, golf courses, pickleball, sports fields and dog parks are open with physical distancing and sanitation precautions. City-owned sports complexes and organized sports activities with more than 10 people shall remain closed through June 1.
• Mohawk Park Golf Course and Page Belcher Golf Course will remain open on Friday afternoons during the furlough.
• Oxley Nature Center trails are open, but the Oxley visitor center is closed, and it will be closed on Fridays during the furlough.
• Redbud Valley Nature Preserve is currently closed and will be closed on Fridays during the furlough.
• City Hall’s second floor customer service areas will admit the last customers at 11:45 a.m., for a noon closure of the revenue processing, business licensing, utilities personal customer service, and the City Clerk’s Office.
• Calls to utilities customer care will be answered from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays
• No services will be available from the Permit Center or Development Services Department during weekly furlough hours. When in-person service resumes, Development Services customers will be received up to 11:30 a.m. on furlough days to allow transaction completion by close of business at noon.
• City Council offices also will close at noon, with the last visitors admitted at 11:30 a.m.
