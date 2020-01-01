The city paid out nearly half a million dollars the last three fiscal years to settle lawsuits involving the Tulsa Police Department, according to records provided by the city.
Most of the 18 payments were small, with only three exceeding $10,000. Nearly three-quarters of the total amount paid was tied to one case. The City Council earlier this year approved a settlement of $350,000 to the estate of Deandre Lloyd Armstrong-Starks.
Armstrong-Starks was shot and killed by Tulsa Police Sgt. Mark Wollmershauser in 2014 while he was serving a search warrant.
The settlement is not an admission that the city or its employees were negligent or violated Armstrong-Starks’ rights “but is only recognition of the uncertainty of trial,” according to court documents.
Settlements are paid out of the city’s sinking fund, which is financed with property taxes.
Not long ago, the city was spending millions of dollars a year to settle lawsuits against the Police Department.
The city paid Arvin McGee $12.2 million in 2006 after DNA evidence set him free. He had served 20 years for rape and kidnapping.
In 2015, Sedrick Courtney settled with the city of $8 million after DNA evidence led to his exoneration and release from prison, where he had spent 16 years after being convicted of robbery and burglary. Courtney’s lawsuit against the city alleged that police had planted evidence against him and impeded his efforts to prove his innocence.
The past three fiscal years have seen no such massive settlements related to Police Department personnel. In the last three full fiscal years — from July 2016 through June 2019 — the city paid a total of $475,262 in police-related settlements.
The second-largest settlement, for $27,389, was paid to a Tulsa police officer to cover medical expenses. Officer Alan Franks sued the city and two of his fellow officers after the officers allegedly did not have him transported to the correct hospital when he believed he was having a heart attack while on duty.
Franks’ lawsuit claimed that the officers were negligent in not sending him to the hospital that he had requested, which took his insurance and handled city workers compensation cases.
The remainder of the settlements were for small amounts related to car accidents or other minor incidents. For example, the city paid $7,357 to cover damage to an automobile that was struck when a police officer crashed into it while on duty.
Whether the city’s relative good fortunes will continue in 2020 remains to be seen. Two high-profile — and potentially costly — lawsuits are working their way through federal court.
The damages alleged in those cases are far in excess of what the city typically sees.
De’Marchoe Carpenter and Malcolm Scott are suing the city and two former detectives. A judge declared them “actually innocent” based on new evidence after serving 20 years for the murder of Karen Summers.
The estate of Terence Crutcher is suing the city alleging multiple violations of federal law. Crutcher, an unarmed black man, was shot dead in 2016 by former Tulsa Police Officer Betty Shelby, who is white.
A Tulsa County jury found Shelby not guilty of first-degree manslaughter.
Featured video