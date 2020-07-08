The city of Tulsa has been keeping a list of residents’ requests for new neighborhood or arterial street lights for more than a decade, but a lack of funding has left those areas in the dark.
That’s about to change. Mayor G.T. Bynum and City Councilor Jeannie Cue joined officials from AEP-PSO on Wednesday morning to announce that nearly 100 new LED street lights will be installed across the city.
The lights will be installed in three phases, beginning with 12 locations deemed “Ready for Installation.” Those locations include three sites each in City Council Districts 1, 3 and 9, and one site each in Districts 2, 4 and 7.
Phase 2 includes 40 locations approved for new lights that are awaiting design. Phase 3 comprises 43 locations that are still under review.
The first new street light was installed Wednesday at the corner of South Delaware Avenue and East 89th Street., the site of the city’s press conference.
“This is something we can do that makes it safer for people to walk around town and not feel fearful of being hit by a car or a victim of crime,” Bynum said.
The city established a scoring system to measure which lights are needed most. The oldest recorded request for a street light, at 1307 N. Atlanta Ave., scored as the most urgently needed.
Each request is scored based on four weighted indicators: hazards, such as concentration of crime (50%); reliance on alternative modes of transportation (20%); nearby needs, such as grocery stores, schools (20%); and economic conditions (10%).
The city has allocated $50,000 for the project thus far to cover ancillary costs related to the installations.
AEP-PSO pays for the lights and installation. The city is responsible for paying the electricity to operate them.
All of the new lights are expected to be installed by July 2021.
Residents can request a new street light by calling 311.
Here is the complete list of Phase 1 light locations ready for installation.
• Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., E. 36th St. to E. 56th St. North
• 1307 N. Atlanta Ave.
• North Pittsburg Avenue at E. Admiral Court
• E. 89th Street at S. Delaware Avenue
• 5859 S. 67th E. Ave.
• 2645 S. Urbana Ave.
• S. Jamestown Avenue at E. 35th St.
• S. 89th E. Ave. at E. Second St.
• N. Pittsburg Ave. at Dawson Road
• 4007 E. 32nd St.
• 1325 E. 47th St. North
• E. 33rd Place, Riverside Drive to S. Peoria Avenue