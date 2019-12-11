City officials are finalizing a $12 million state matching funds application they hope will help Tulsa secure a downtown grocery store.
Not much has been said publicly in the past year about a proposal from an Indianapolis company to construct a mixed-use development with a grocery store across the street from the Tulsa Performing Arts Center.
Kian Kamas, the city’s chief of economic development, said there is a reason for that — and it’s complicated.
“Big projects like this, they are complex, and making sure we can get them financed is complex,” Kamas said.
With that in mind, the city is working with the developer, Flaherty & Collins, to apply for matching funds under the state’s Local Development and Enterprise Zone Incentive Leverage Act. If the city’s application is accepted, it would receive an estimated $12 million in state sales tax funding over 25 years — the same amount the proposed project is estimated to generate in city sales tax revenue.
The city’s $12 million would come from the tax increment financing district it has established to collect sales taxes generated by the project.
The revenues collected by the TIF and any state matching funds would be used for two purposes: to help the developer fill funding gaps and to construct public infrastructure.
The TIF would also capture a yet-to-be determined amount of ad valorem taxes on the project.
The Performing Arts Center Trust’s proposed agreement with Flaherty & Collins calls for building the project on the site of an existing parking lot along Cincinnati Avenue between Second and Third streets. The developer would be required to build a parking structure on the property to compensate for the 300-plus surface parking spaces that would be lost.
“The developer assistance will ensure the project provides structured parking for the patrons of the PAC and City Hall,” Kamas said.
Ryan Cronk, a partner in Flaherty & Collins, said he’s been working on the project for five years and hopes to have construction underway by the first quarter of 2021.
“Candidly, to no one’s fault, everybody has been working on this very hard and for a very long time,” he said. “It’s just one of those things where it took a while for all of the pieces of the puzzle to fit.
“I think everybody is excited now, and I think hopefully now this process with the state will get done and we’ll be moving this thing forward.”
The City Council is scheduled to vote on a resolution Wednesday authorizing the city to submit the matching funds application.
This will be the first time the city of Tulsa has applied for matching funds under the Leverage Act. Oklahoma City has used the state funding mechanism to help finance several projects, including Devon Tower, the Skirvin Hotel renovations and the Omni Convention Center Hotel, Tulsa city officials said.
In addition to the grocery store and parking structure, the proposed mixed-use development, known as The Annex, is expected to include approximately 240 apartments, retail space and a small hotel.
For those who are skeptical about the project ever happening, Cronk had this response: “I wouldn’t spend five years on something if I didn’t think we could get it done.”
