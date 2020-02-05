The Downtown Coordinating Council could soon be replaced by a new private nonprofit group.
Brian Kurtz, executive director of the DCC, said Tuesday that the organization has hired a Denver-based firm to examine that possibility and provide a recommendation.
The company, Progressive Urban Management Associates, specializes in strategic planning and best practices for downtown development. It is expected to present a formal recommendation to the DCC and Mayor G.T. Bynum in April.
PUMA and DCC staff have conducted focus groups and one-on-one interviews with downtown business leaders and property owners over the last several months to understand their visions for downtown and what they would like to see in a downtown management organization.
“Based on the conversations that we have had to date, it is likely to be a recommendation (for) a stand-alone nonprofit organization that works directly with the city and downtown stakeholders,” Kurtz said.
The DCC on Wednesday will expand that discussion citywide when it launches an online survey at www.downtowntulsasurvey.com. Kurtz said he wants to know what all Tulsans believe is important for downtown and what the next downtown management organization should be focusing on moving forward.
Printed surveys will also be available at Rudisill, Central and Kendall Whittier libraries.
“Downtown is everyone’s neighborhood, whether you live here or come downtown once a year to go ice skating. … We want to know how to make that experience for Tulsans better,” Kurtz said.
The Downtown Coordinating Council was established by executive order in 2009 to replace Downtown Tulsa Unlimited, a nonprofit formed in 1957 with the goal of bringing merchants back to downtown following the development of Utica Square.
The DCC is responsible for providing supplemental maintenance, beautification and public safety services within the Tulsa Stadium Improvement District, which includes all properties within the Inner Dispersal Loop.
Kurtz said the DCC is one of only a handful of downtown management organizations across the country that operates as part of the city it serves.
“It is rare that you see it set up this way that we have it here,” he said.
The nonprofit model provides two important benefits, Kurtz said: the ability to raise private dollars to enhance and expand services, and the organizational freedom to respond quickly to events in a way not always possible for government entities.
“We are already looking toward programmatic efforts and public art and place enhancements … and activities that make downtown a place that people want to be on an ongoing basis,” Kurtz said.
The DCC budget is limited to approximately $1.3 million a year, funds raised through an assessment paid by property owners within the improvement district.
Kurtz moved to Tulsa from Pittsburgh in 2018 to become the DCC’s executive director. Even back then, he said Tuesday, he knew DCC’s days were likely numbered.
“When I came on board there was an expectation that we take a look at the process and that we take a look at the function, the model of the organization and make changes that are necessary to be the most efficient service delivery and downtown management organization possible,” he said.
Kurtz’s days as the leader of Tulsa’s downtown management organization, however, are not coming to an end. He expects that he and his staff of two full-time employees will lead the new downtown management organization when it is formed, likely by the end of the year.
“Between myself … and existing staff, we have a great foundation to create a really dynamic organization moving forward,” Kurtz said.
