Some city of Tulsa employees are being furloughed without pay beginning in May and running through December, several sources told Tulsa World on Friday morning.

Police officers, firefighters and other public safety employees are not affected by the furloughs.

The mayor’s email comes as city officials prepare their fiscal year 2021 budget, which begins July 1, in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak. City officials have said previously that they expect city sales tax collections to plunge to a level last seen during the 2008 Great Recession.

Bynum has already announced that the city plans to use $2.7 million from its rainy day fund to offset an expected decline in sales tax revenues the remainder of the fiscal year.

The furloughs apply only to nonsworn employees whose salaries are paid out of the general fund, meaning workers in the city’s Water and Sewer and Streets and Stormwater departments — which are funded through utility fees — will not be affected by budget-cutting measures.

Employees affected by the furloughs will be required to take every Friday afternoon off from the beginning of May through the end of December without pay.

