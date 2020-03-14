With the Oklahoma State Department of Health now testing patients in Oklahoma City for coronavirus amid a global outbreak, more cases can be e…

Health tips and self treatment

The city of Tulsa issued tips on how to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and noted that "face masks and gloves should be saved for health care professionals and are not for use by the general public."

Basic health tips

• Wash your hands frequently and for at least 20 seconds. Though handwashing is best, you can also use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer (60% alcohol or greater).

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces with bleach-based or alcohol-based cleaning products.

• In meeting settings, avoid shaking hands, do not meet in large groups, and keep a 6-foot radius between you and the person you are talking to.

Self-care treatment

• Stay home if you have a fever of 100 degrees (37 Celsius) or greater and have signs of a respiratory illness.

• Those with mild cases of respiratory illnesses should remain at home and practice self-care.

• It’s recommended you treat fevers, muscle aches and cough with over-the-counter medications.

• You can schedule an appointment with your healthcare professional if respiratory symptoms worsen and you have impaired breathing.

• If you have recently traveled to an area with ongoing spread and you develop a fever and symptoms of respiratory illness, such as cough or difficulty breathing, call the Tulsa Health Department 918-582-WELL (9355) or your health care provider for recommendations.