Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum issued an order today for the postponement or cancellation of all gatherings of 250 people or more at city properties and facilities.

The order, issued in an attempt to prevent the spread of COVID-19, also applies to special events permitted by the city.

The order takes effect at 5 p.m. today and will continue through April 15, when it will be re-evaluated, a press release from the city stated.

In a prepared statement, Bynum said he made the decision for two primary reasons after consultation with the Tulsa Health Department.

First, the mayor said, “while we do not have any evidence of community spread in Tulsa, I am mindful that so little is known about how COVID-19 is spread — in particular: if it can be spread by those not yet showing symptoms.”

The second reason he cited was “because COVID-19 is a new virus, tests are not available at every drug store and doctor’s office for anyone who wants to make sure they are in the clear. This inherently reduces our ability to effectively track community spread.”

Bynum said that standard guidelines would indicate that the city could wait to restrict events until there was evidence of community spread of the virus. But “we see cities across America being proactive and getting ahead of that guidance. When it comes to public safety, I want Tulsa to be abundantly cautious and proactive, too,” Bynum said.

He said the city elected to limit events to 250 people because of recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control given to other cities trying make the same decisions.

“Limiting event sizes will not entirely prevent contagion in Tulsa, but it can slow it, allowing our health care system to better assist those who need help,” Bynum said. 

City officials said the advisory does not include Tulsa Public Schools or private entities such as shopping malls, churches or area casinos. 

Kevin Canfield has covered local government in Tulsa for nearly two decades. He also has reported on downtown development, zoning and community planning.

